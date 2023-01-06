Shooters celebrated

Maria Pallota; Ilfracombe Clay Target Club

The Western Queensland 100 Target Handicap Challenge finished in Ilfracombe/ Barcaldine on the 17 and 18 December.

The four separate days showed four different winners for each day.

Congratulations go to: Jack Brandt Tambo for O/A Tambo 96/100, Murray Allan Blackall for O/A Blackall 98/100, Richard Back Ilfracombe for O/A Ilfracombe 91/100, and Ronald Lumby Barcaldine for O/A Barcaldine 88/100

Winners are grinners and the general consensus is that Team Ilfracombe certainly do a lot of both.

Congratulations to Ilfracombe shooter Martin Hoolihan for taking out Overall for the series on 350/400.

“Marto” snatched up the impressive trophy that hallmarks this year’s 100T Handicap Challenge.

Ilfracombe Clay Target Club also swept up the Team Challenge aspect of the series with a total of 1729/2000.

Thank you to the shooters who travelled to all/any of the event days.

Your dedication to Ilfracombe as a team and to the sport has cultivated a great 2022 finisher for the Ilfracombe CTC.

Please watch out for an AGM date early this year.

As always, all are welcome.

For now, I would like to thank the Ilfracombe members particularly but also our Zone members for your support throughout 2022—I look forward to 2023!