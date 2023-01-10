Western flights could save lives

By Matthew Pearce

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Neil Fisher says flights from Rochampton to the Central West could improve Queensland’s alarming road death statistics by getting people off the roads.

Last week, Transport Minister Mark Bailey announced a roundtable to explore options for improving road safety after 299 fatalities were recorded across Queensland in 2022, including 52 in CQ.

Cr Fisher, who is also Rockhampton Regional Council deputy-mayor and Rockhampton Airport chairman, said 50 people undertook the seven-hour road journey from Longreach to Rockhampton every week for specialist medical treatment or allied health options.

“And that’s just Longreach, not Blackall or Barcaldine,” he said.

“With no air travel, and a lack of rail and bus options, they have no choice but to travel by road.

“Now, driving in for treatment isn’t too bad, but as someone who has had chemotherapy myself, I know that returning home is a different story. Imagine 600 to 700km on the road, feeling sick as a dog.

“Now just imagine if you could take those 50 families off the road every week and put them in planes. What a difference that could make.”

Cr Fisher suggested a 33-seater plane, which a number of Tier 2 airlines have, could make a return flight from Rockhampton to Longreach three times each week, with stops in Barcaldine or Blackall.

“Not only would this make a big difference for people living in that western area, but it could also be a good catalyst in attracting more medical specialists to the Central-West.’

Cr Fisher said Rockhampton and western councils had been fighting for East-West flights for many years and he wanted 2023 to be the year the dream was finally achieved.

“Former Winton Mayor Butch Lenton saw the need for this service 10 years ago,” Cr Fisher said.

“Each time we’ve upgraded the business case we’ve had stronger numbers. There’s the same amount of people going through the Rockhampton Airport now as before Covid, but with fewer flights.

“Some of the airlines we’ve spoken to have been very, very positive, we just need Translink to get on board and support us.”

“Like any new business you need that government support, but I think we’d actually be saving the government a lot of money.”

Cr Fisher said other beneficiaries of East-West flights would include the education, business and tourism sectors, as well as fly-in, fly-out workers.

“Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast have some of the best secondary schools in the country, but many Central-West families send students to Toowoomba or Townsville because their children can fly home on long weekends,” he said.

“When it comes to the business sector, we know about 30 per cent of all travel to the Central West is for business, including cattle buyers making the commute each way for sales.

“East-West flights would provide greater opportunities for Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast businesses to work with Central west businesses, as well as provide an opportunity to fill short-term vacancies.”

Cr Fisher said FIFO opportunities wouldn’t be limited to mines, but could include other fields as well, including government departments and police.

“How many more people would work in the Central-West if they knew you could catch a flight on Friday afternoon and go back to the Coast for the weekend?”

Cr Fisher said tourism was one of the biggest untapped opportunities, with potential for package tours linking the two regions.

“Just imagine, a cruise ship arrives in Gladstone, they take a bus to Rockhampton, board a plane and they’re got the Stockman’s Hall of Fame experience.”

With flights from Longreach to Townsville and Longreach to Brisbane, he said it just didn’t make sense that Rockhampton was left out.

“We actually had East-West flights more than 40 years ago, with Bush Pilots Airways, meaning there was more connectivity in Central Queensland in the 1970s than there is today,” he said.

“It’s a sad indictment of how we’ve gone backwards.”