Passing of Vic Blackwood

Greg Willmette

Vic Blackwood purchased 4LG in Longreach back in 1992 following a dream to own his own radio station.

At the time the station was struggling and Vic moved his family up from Gosford on the NSW Central Coast

He quickly hired Merv Bunt to help with sales whilst he managed the station and did the breakfast show his then-wife Lesley looked after the office and hired announcers, which he knew and quickly had the station moving forward at the studios in Galah street.

Vic’s connections with 2UE in Sydney saw him able to bring the John Laws show to Longreach along with overnight and some weekend programming which had the station operating 24/7 and 6am to 6pm locally.

In a book written by former National party leader Tim Fisher, he referred to Vic as a big man with a reservoir of energy as Vic was into all things community in the central western region of Queensland.

Vic was also an active member of the Longreach Rotary club.

4LG became a great training ground and Vic was proud of those he guided including Matt Stephens, Greg Wood, Matthew O’Reilly

Greg Willmette, Luke Grant, Pat Hession, Jason Wolfgram and his daughter Paula Blackwood (Storm)

On a personal note, he gave me an opportunity to commence in commercial radio and gave me an opportunity in calling football at the Longreach centenary show in 1995 had me going live to air whilst sitting in the passenger seat of one of the precision driving team Commodores.

Vic’s favourite watering hole was the Commercial hotel a short walk from the radio station which was run by Roly and Anne Gooding, Amongst his friends outside of radio were Dave and Carol Madders who now run the Country Motor Inn in Barcaldine, Allan Abbott who was a technician with Telstra

and many business people within the town.

Despite being born in NSW, Vic was a proud Queenslander, cheering on the Maroons during the state of Origin.

Vic met his current wife Maree in Longreach and in 2003 sold the radio station and moved to rural Victoria passing away in Sale, east of Melbourne after suffering from leukaemia and fighting so hard for so long Vic lost his battle at age 74.

The radio world was a better place with Vic as part of it and a sadder one of his passing.

To many of us, whom he gave a start to and continued to guide and show interest in, we are deeply saddened and owe so much to a man we called Victor.