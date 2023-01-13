Longreach by-election announced

The by-election, triggered by the resignation of former Councillor Tony Martin, has officially been announced for 11 February and will seek to elect a replacement Councillor.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) confirmed it would be a full postal ballot for the 2,485 residents enrolled in the Longreach Regional Council electoral area.

Commissioner Pat Vidgen said nominations for the new councillor position were now open and he encouraged anyone wanting to represent their community to nominate before 12pm on 23 January 2023.

“There are several important steps which must be undertaken when nominating, so I urge anyone interested to do this as soon as possible,” Mr Vidgen said.

A deposit of $250 must be paid for all potential candidates to be nominated with an open, dedicated campaign bank account; and candidates must complete the free mandatory online training through the Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning website.

All the information is on the Election Participants page of ECQ’s website.

Mr Vidgen said voters would be sent postal vote materials in the mail, so enrolment was crucial.

If you have changed your address or are enrolling for the first time you must do this by 5pm on Thursday 19 January 2023 to vote in this by-election.

“Postal votes will be sent shortly after the close of nominations and the draw for ballot paper order is finalised. We encourage everyone to keep an eye out for them in the mail,” Mr Vidgen said.

To enrol to vote, check your enrolment or update your details, go to the Australian Electoral Commission’s website.

Keep up to date with the Longreach Regional Council by-election on ECQ’s website or by phoning 1300 881 665.