By Karen Simmons

Qantas has been awarded the world’s safest airline for 2023 by AirlineRatings.com.

The Australian airline has regained the top spot in AirlineRatings.com’s Top Twenty Safest Airlines 2023 just edging out last year’s winner, Air New Zealand by the finest of margins.

Qantas was founded in Winton, in Queensland in 1920 as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited by Paul McGinness and Hudson Fysh.

The original fleet was made up of just two biplanes: an Avro 504K with a 100 horsepower water-cooled Sunbeam Dyak engine and a Royal Aircraft Factory BE2E with a 90 horsepower air-cooled engine.

Initially, the service operated just for joyrides and demonstrations, until the first major air contract was landed in November 1922.

On 2 November 1922, Qantas began its first regular airmail and passenger service, between Cloncurry and Charleville.

The first passenger was 84-year-old outback pioneer Alexander Kennedy, who flew on the Longreach-Winton-McKinlay-Cloncurry leg of the inaugural mail service from Charleville to Cloncurry.

AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said the Top Twenty Safest Airlines are all standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft.

“In fact, the margins between these top twenty airlines are very small, they are all outstanding airlines,” Mr Thomas said.

In making its evaluation, AirlineRatings.com takes into account a comprehensive range of factors that include: serious incidents, fatal accidents, audits from aviation’s governing and industry bodies, profitability, industry-leading safety initiatives, expert pilot training assessment and fleet age.

In selecting Qantas as the world’s safest airline for 2023, AirlineRatings.com editors noted that over its 100-year operational history, the world’s oldest continuously operating airline has amassed an amazing record of firsts in operations and safety and is now accepted as the industry’s most experienced airline.

The Australian airline has been a leader in the development of the Future Air Navigation System; the flight data recorder to monitor plane and later crew performance; automatic landings using the Global Navigation Satellite System as well as precision approaches around mountains in all weather using RNP. Qantas was the lead airline with real-time monitoring of its engines across its fleet using satellite communications, which has enabled the airline to detect problems before they become a major safety issue.

Last year the airline placed the largest order in its history for 12, 369-seat A350-1000s ultra-long-range jets, 20, 206-seat A321XLRs and 20, 120-seat A220s plus over 106 purchase right options spread amongst the different types to be supplied over 10 years.

Unlike a number of low-cost carriers, these airlines have all passed the stringent International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and have good safety records.

“All airlines have incidents every day and many are aircraft manufacture issues, not airline operational problems,” Mr Thomas said.

“It is the way the flight crew handles incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one.”

AirlineRatings was launched in June 2013 and rates the safety and in-flight products of 385 airlines using its unique seven-star rating system.

THE TOP 20 SAFEST AIRLINES FOR 2023

The Top Twenty Safest Airlines by ranking, are Qantas, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Emirates, Alaska Airlines, EVA Air, Virgin Australia/Atlantic, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, SAS, United Airlines, Lufthansa/Swiss Group, Finnair, British Airways, KLM, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.