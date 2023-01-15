Joanne Robertson

You know summer is here when you step into the shower at the end of the day… and then leap out quickly because the water scalds you.

Even when the cold tap is on flat out and you haven’t touched the hot water tap.

The difference in temperature between the two taps is a matter of degree, literally, with the cold water tap often coming out ahead in the summertime.

Personally, I turn on the cold water tap before I get in and wait a few minutes until the water heated by the sun all day works its way through the pipes.

It doesn’t take long before that seasonal routine sets in for the summer.

Ironically, December brings the polar opposite to Canadians.

The cold water is just this side of ice temperature and heaven helps you if your hot water tank isn’t up to snuff.

Or the heat goes off in your house.

If it gets cold enough, the water in the pipes freezes expands and bursts the pipes.

Not a pretty sight, especially if the porcelain toilet bowl ends up frozen.

And yes, it has been known to happen.

I’ve never heard of an outback toilet melting in the heat, so we’re one up on Canada there.

You might point out that it could be a very hot seat, especially if the dunny is outside, but try sitting on a metal toilet seat in the middle of a Canadian winter. Better yet, don’t, because there’s a good chance your warmer skin will stick to the frigid metal and you may never get up again.

The downside for us is we don’t get the health benefits of a cold shower, like improved circulation and immunity, relief from depression, detoxification and even weight loss.

Apparently, exposure to cold stimulates the body to produce brown fats, which burn energy more efficiently than white fat.

Who knew?

Too bad you’ve got Buckley’s chance of finding a cold shower here in December.

You might manage a tepid bath, at best, unless you cheat and pop in some ice cubes.

But it would take a LOT of ice cubes.

The good news is, 30-degree water actually feels cool when it’s 40 degrees outside.

I wonder if it has any health benefit in that case?

Fortunately, we have ample access to sauna conditions, especially with the thunderstorms about of late, so at least we can detoxify to our heart’s content.

However, those cold showers will have to wait until winter.