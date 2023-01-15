Why I Don’t Suffer From Arachnophobia

Joanne Robertson

When I first started teaching, I came across a brilliant resource that seemed perfect for the reading level of my students.

It was a learning kit about spiders containing fact sheets, teaching notes and 25 copies of a little book about spiders.

Not only was it very readable, but the information was also scientifically correct and presented at a level easily comprehended by the average Grade 3 or 4 student, which is who I taught at the time.

I saw an opportunity to take advantage of my science background, though I’d studied insects rather than arachnids.

They’re all arthropods, right?

I also saw a way of bringing my all-time favourite superhero into the classroom.

No point in guessing who that is.

It also happened to be October and Halloween was coming, so it seemed an ideal lead-in to the upcoming festivities.

So, my first spider unit was born.

You can imagine the reaction of my students when I first introduced the subject.

Turns out native people aren’t any more enthusiastic about spiders than other Canadians.

And Canada doesn’t even have tarantulas, huntsman or any other spectacular spiders.

Fun fact: the two main reasons my family and friends give for not coming to visit me in the outback are spiders and snakes, usually in that order.

Anyway, a funny thing happened during the fortnight we studied spiders.

We all lost our natural aversion to them, me included.

The tipping point came when I found an old NFB (National Film Board of Canada, for the uninitiated) film called ‘Spider Takes a Trip’ in the school’s media catalogue.

Curious, I contacted Thunder Bay and, since nobody had ever actually asked for the film in something like a decade (I wonder why?), they sent it out promptly.

Being a fly-in, fly-out setup, prompt meant it arrived on the next mail plane and I had the reel in my hot little hands before the end of the week.

Perfect.

As it turns out, the movie is delightful, so if you ever get a chance to watch it, I highly recommend it.

It’s live-action, not animated, and done like the old Disney nature documentaries I used to watch as a kid, taking actual film footage and putting a matching narrative to the images.

The spider is wandering around the woods, minding his own business when he steps on a leaf and is suddenly washed downstream.

The film follows his journey to the end when he calmly walks off the leaf and back onto dry land.

The kids were so charmed, we had to watch it again.

And again.

Because nobody ever ordered it, I was able to keep it through the whole month and showed it again for Halloween itself.

By the end of the month, spiders had become our friends and we were no longer arachnophobic.

An unexpected bonus to a unit that became a staple for every October thereafter.