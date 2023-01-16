The Menu serves up scrumptious scares

Movies with Hart: Hamish Hart

The Menu ventures into the obscure world of restaurant horror, serving up delectable performances and thrills guaranteed to cleanse even the most stubborn of palettes, even if certain plot elements feel flavourless by the film’s chilling conclusion.

An exclusive group of guests set sail to a secluded island for a multi-course dinner prepared by renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).

However, as the night progresses, dishes are revealed that leave young couple Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) and Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) speechless—for better or for worse.

Food and films have many things in common, most notably that both can be more enthralling and appetising the simpler their presentation is, and director Mark Mylod understands and executes this concept to near perfection.

The premise may be a bit too surreal for some, but at the end of the day, that’s the great thing about horror movies; their concepts can be as outlandish and convenient as you need them to be, especially when making it improves the quality of the story.

Despite being labelled as a comedic horror, there are very few common horror tropes to be found, far from a bad thing in this case.

Many of The Menu’s shocking moments come from the exceptional performances given by the leading trio of Fiennes, Taylor-Joy, and Hoult.

Each character brings a unique element to the table, playing off one another beautifully to create genuinely chilling scenes carried by unforeseen revelations that don’t feel out of place and overt in retrospect.

Ralph Fiennes is easily the standout actor, setting up not only the extraordinary meals for the guests but the majority of the conflicts and plot points presented in the film.

His stoic demeanour and interactions with his patrons, particularly Margot, create thrilling scenes that are cemented as highlights in a film filled with them.

Mark Mylod’s comedic thriller begins with an intriguing appetizer, introducing cookie-cut personalities who feel more like tropes than actual side characters before moving onto the main course with sudden twists and turns that prepare you for an ending that’s far from a fluffy dessert, and while it may leave a sour taste in some mouths, the ending was a sweet palate cleanser to an overall horrifying experience that left me wanting more.

But through no fault of its own due to the film’s formatted revelation, don’t expect the sweetness of The Menu to be as satisfying on a second session