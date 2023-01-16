Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc

Schoolchildren will return to school at the end of January.

This month, our thoughts turn to some of the histories of schooling in the Longreach district, particularly for children living in remote and isolated areas.

Prior to the 1960s, most children who lived in remote and isolated places were educated by correspondence.

This was a wonderful system where each week of the school year, lessons were mailed in a large brown envelope from the Primary Correspondence School in Brisbane.

The lessons were to be completed each week by the students under the supervision of an adult.

In most cases, this was the mother of the students, and in a few cases, a governess.

With as increase in population in the West in the 1960s, some parents in remote and isolated places began to seek alternatives for their children.

They wanted their children to have the experience of a “real” school.

They believed that a school, no matter how small, gave a greater opportunity for child development, provided trained teachers, and offered greater social connection for everybody involved in the school.

A school would also help retain workers and their families on properties.

The Board of Queensland education was already operating what was known as provisional schools in other remote areas of Queensland to provide education to a scattered population.

These schools could be opened with as few as 12 children and were a way of providing education where the expense of a full state school was unjustified.

The local people were responsible for providing a suitable building and for any transport required.

The Department of Education provided a teacher, equipment, and a travel allowance to each child to help with the costs of transport.

Provisional schools catered for children in Grades 1 to 7 and in some cases, Kindergarten.

From 1966, four provisional schools were established in the Longreach and Winton districts.

Each school was a testament to the foresight, drive and tenacity of the parents and other people involved.

In each case, there was also extraordinary generosity involved with donations of land, buildings and equipment by the district people.

The four schools were Mahrigong Provisional School, Laidlaw Provisional School, Evesham Provisional School, and Katherine Creek Provisional School.

Mahrigong Provisional School operated from 24/01/1966 to 11/12/1981.

It was situated on Mahrigong station, a sheep station 90km northeast of Winton, owned by Mr and Mrs David Henderson.

It actually started as a private school in January 1965 with seven pupils.

20 children were enrolled on the opening day of the “official” school in 1966 and a kindergarten class of 10 children started in Term 2.

Mahrigong built the school in the backyard of the homestead and a bus was purchased for £700 ($1,400).

There were five Henderson children and other pupils who came from the neighbouring properties with some travelling 48km each way in the little bus.

One boy rode 16km each way on a small motorbike, at the age of eight.

Laidlaw Provisional School opened on 23/01/1967 and closed on 31/12/1971.

An existing building on Laidlaw, a sheep station 79km south of Longreach, was donated by Mr W. N. Peters.

Improvements to the building included a gauzed eating room where the children ate their lunch, a teacher’s living quarters and a toilet block.

The school opened with 25 children enrolled and the first teacher was Mr Neil Barry.

Parents purchased a bus which travelled 50km each way, picking up children from Bogewong, Kendal, Notus Downs and Yuruga.

Pupils from Kappa-Ki, Kaloola and Arrowfield were driven by their parents.

Evesham Provisional School operated from 23/01/1967 to 31/12/2010.

In later years it became known as Evesham State School.

The school was built on Evesham, a sheep station 72km north of Longreach.

It was paid for by the owner of Evesham, Mr Ian Capel, who was reimbursed over the next five years by six other families.

The school was built by a local Longreach builder, Smudger Clements, for £500 ($1,000), and a small bus was purchased to transport the children from other properties.

The first teacher was Mr Risto Apuli who started with 12 students.

In 1973, the school had 31 students.

Children from Evesham (Capel family), Merriwin (Bloodworth family), Hartree (Gibson family), Penrith (Hickey family), Denton (Heussler family), Corona (Kelly family) and Moondara (Kerr family) attended the school when it first opened.

The Department of Education sent out supplies they thought the school might need, including 15 dunny cans—far more than a small school like Evesham would ever need.

So the kids used them as cricket wickets.

Part of the curriculum included the children swimming in the stock water tank at Narrambler on very hot days.

Katherine Creek Provisional School ran from 30/1/1968 to 14/12/1979.

It was named after the creek that runs through many properties west of Longreach.

The school was built on Glendon, a sheep and cattle station situated 90km southwest of Longreach, owned by Mark and Gwen Rogers.

People in the district provided funds for the building – a large garage that the parents built and lined – it even had a lunch verandah.

The first teacher was Mr Robert Boyle and nine other teachers followed him.

Over the years, children from Bellen Park (Paterson boys), El Kantara (Gordon family), Glendon (Rogers family), Parkdale (Parker family), Spoilbank (Sedgewick family), Toobrack (Rogers boys).

Children from other families included those from the Batzler, Essam, Belcher, Schwerin, Rayment, Baxter, Ross, Boyce, Thomas, Faggotter, Baxter, Ellisen and Cameron families.

Some of the hazards of the school included frogs invading the school toilets, as did snakes.

One girl drove herself to school in a mini Moke.

Whenever Katherine Creek flooded, the school was called off for most families, sometimes for a week at a time.

However, the Rogers kids from Glendon still had to attend because the school was within walking distance from their homestead.

The parents and teachers of each provisional school continually strived to provide opportunities for wider social interaction for the children.

They arranged camps with other small schools, and sports carnivals at Morella and Barcaldine were regular events.

Sometimes when a parent went to Longreach for the day, their child joined a class at the Longreach Primary School or St Joseph’s for that day.

As their name implies, provisional schools were intended as a temporary measure which would eventually be replaced by a regular state schools.

However, each of these provisional schools eventually closed down as the population in their surrounding catchment areas decreased.

The history of provisional schools in the Longreach district is a testament to the determination of parents to provide education for their children, no matter where they lived.

These schools played a vital role in the education of children in remote and isolated parts of the district.

Students who attended these wonderful little schools remember their days there with fondness and appreciation of the good times and even the challenging times.

These schools leave a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

