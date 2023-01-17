Kangaroo Paws for Australia Day

Neil Fisher

This Thursday is Australia Day so why not plant one of Australia’s true icon plants in your garden?

The plant I was thinking of is the Kangaroo Paw or Anigozanthos the floral emblem of Western Australia.

With its distinctive flowers and diversity of colours and forms the Kangaroo Paw or Anigozanthos has become an Australian icon.

And up to a few years ago a plant that would not tolerate our climate in Central Queensland.

As our humid summers and dry winters are totally unsuitable for the growing of Western Australian wildflowers.

The change in growing habits of many plants comes from hybridisation with most of the Kangaroo Paw grown in this region being developed to tolerate our climate.

There are about 50 registered hybrids of Kangaroo Paws, and it is these hybrids that are seen growing in this region.

Hybrid Kangaroo Paws will perform better in the garden than the true native species.

In particular, the Bush Gem varieties are worth a try in local gardens.

Some hybrids have also been bred for the cut flower industry with the flowers exported to Japan and Europe.

Kangaroo Paws are one of the most drought-tolerant Australian plants but many enthusiasts find that a little extra watering during early spring and summer will help sustain the longevity of the flowers.

A sunny very well-drained position is a must for growing any of the Kangaroo Paws.

Most enthusiasts will recommend adding a small amount of organic matter to the garden soil to improve the plants’ growth.

There are eleven species of Anigozanthos with the best known being Red and Green Kangaroo Paw or Mangles Kangaroo Paw, Anigozanthos manglesii.

This Kangaroo Paw is the floral emblem of Western Australia and the flower also appears on the state Coat of arms.

Anigozanthos manglesii is a medium-sized Kangaroo Paw for a well-drained but well-watered position in full sun.

Masses of large green flowers with red throats will appear during spring and summer.

It is a useful landscape plant in Western Australia but is very hard to grow locally.

There are more species that were previously known as Anigozanthos fuliginosus or the Black Kangaroo Paw, which have been renamed Macropidia fuliginosa.

It is a small Kangaroo Paw that requires a very well-drained sunny position.

Large pale green flowers with a black throat and fine black hairs appear in late spring and summer.

I know of only one plant that lasted more than a year in Central Queensland.

Pruning is the key to keeping Kangaroo Paws healthy and vigorous and as they grow from underground rhizomes it is safe to cut the plants back to almost ground level.

It is best to prune back your plants after flowering as this will help reduce the risk of fungal disease.

The blackening of the foliage is a problem for Kangaroo Paws with discolouring often caused by the disease Ink Spot.

Frost and snails can also cause foliage blackening, in fact, anything that damages the leaf tissue will blacken it.

I would recommend cutting off all damaged foliage so to allow the plant to produce fresh new leaves to create a better overall appearance.

DRAINAGE

The heavy rain that’s been experienced across Central Queensland over the last few weeks highlights the need for drainage in most forms of landscaping.

Firstly, water must be directed away from the house so that it doesn’t cause any damp-related damage to the structure.

Excess water should also be eliminated from ponding in the yard to prevent root-based diseases for the lawn or trees and shrubs.

The best time to identify drainage issues is now, after a heavy rain event.

It is quite easy to address surface drainage by making sure the water is always running away from the house.

It is a little harder with subsurface water, and the only way to remove this from problem areas is by underground slotted drainage pipes.

This water should always be carried to the lowest point of the land, where it can be disposed of in a number of ways.

These could include the construction of a special drainage pit, or connecting it to an already established stormwater system.

While drainage can be a major headache to the garden, with a little bit of planning and foresight, your house and garden can survive even the wettest of years.