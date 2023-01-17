Looking for aces in Winton

Michael Lloyd

The great sport of Tennis is looking to make a resurgence in Winton.

Once one of the strongholds of the game in the Central West, tennis has had a short hiatus in Winton, but Michael Lloyd is looking to bring the sport back. Prompted by some successful holiday programs run by the Winton Council, Lloyd called a hastily arranged meeting last Sunday which had a small but enthusiastic turnout.

Other interested parties also have made contact and there indeed seems to be plenty of interest to at least start junior coaching up with social tennis for adults. With Corfield also keen for coaching, there are definitely some plans being put in place for Coach Lloyd to travel North.

Anyone interested in coaching, playing or helping out the Winton Tennis Club please contact Michael Lloyd on 0409624119 or mlcwesternqld@gmail.com After attending the Winton Council holiday program, aspiring Longreach junior Alex Lloyd tried out the Winton courts.