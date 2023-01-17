On this day 100 years ago

Found drowned

BODY FOUND FLOATING IN THE THOMPSON.

IDENTIFIED AS W. R. PRATCHETT

On Saturday last quite a mild sensation was caused by the rumour that the body of an unknown man had been found floating in the Thompson River at the Bridge.

Upon making inquiries later we learn that the body was seen floating near one of the bridge piles by a carrier named Wheelan whilst he was watering his horses. The police were immediately informed and the body was bought to the morgue, and later, identified as that of William Robert Pratchett (68), a shearer’s cook, who was a well-known identity, having been at this district for a number of years.

A post-mortem was held by Dr. Brown, who certified that cause of death was asphyxia and drowning.

So far as it can be ascertained the deceased has no relatives in Queensland.

An inquiry will be held.

Pratchett was last seen alive on the previous evening (Friday) sitting on the river bank by quite a number of passers-by.

His hat, coat and vest was found near the spot where he had been last seen and the body when found was close to this spot.

CORRESPONDENCE.

(“PEACE AND WAR”). ,

(To the Editor, “Longreach Leader”).

Sir.—In answer to your request for an expression, of opinion on subjects touched on (under, the heading of Newsy, Notes) I would advance some comments on your paragraph “Peáce and War”.

Your statement that no sound thinker ever had faith that the recent distastrous European war would be the last, is one that I am in entire accord with.

The cry of war to end war was designed to capture the minds of the unthinking mass of people, by giving a worthy objective to the bloody business of War.

It succeeded.

The large-hearted magnanimous youth of the Empire unhesitatingly walked into the bloody mire, and gave life, limb and happiness, all—that the world should be freed from this plague of war.

– J. M. DURKIN.

TRAGIC DEATH OF MISS G. CARR.

Quite a gloom was cast over the town on Friday night of last week (says the “Barcoo Independent,” Blackall) when it became known that Gwendlyn Carr had

died as the result of poison, self-inflicted.

The deceased was very popular and was employed by Mr. D. Rider, Union Hotel, as a barmaid.

She went about her work during the day as usual, although it was noticed that she seemed to be worrying.

After tea she went to town with her mother, and after returning to her room at the hotel, cleared out.

Her mother, becoming alarmed, as her daughter had threatened, when in a depressed mood, several times to take her life, got a couple

of men to follow her, but for a moment they lost trace, but when eventually found she had already taken poison, near the

water trough on the common.

She was hurried back to the hotel but breathed her last on arrival.

The funeral took place from the morgue to the Blackall cemetery on Saturday afternoon and was well attended.

Some pretty wreaths were laid on the coffin.

(The deceased will be remembered locally as having at one time been employed as barmaid at the Longreach Hotel, where she was very well-liked and

respected.—Ed. “Leader”.)