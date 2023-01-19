On this day 100 years ago

The Longreach Leader archives

Death by Poisoning

TRAGIC DEATH OF MISS G. CARR

THE STORY REVEALED AT MAGISTERIAL INQUIRY

At Blackall, on January 14th a ministerial inquiry was held into circumstances surrounding the death of Miss Gwendlyn Violet Carr, a young lady well-known in Longreach.

From a report of the proceedings published in the “Barcoo Independent,” we cull the following particulars:—

Caroline King, mother of the deceased, stated that Mrs. Rider, the wife of the licensee of the Union Hotel had told her that Gwen had told one of the men in the bar that she was going to take poison.

On the Friday night deceased and witness shared a bottle of horehound, a quantity being left in the bottle.

Deceased left the hotel with the bottle and an enamel mug, kissing and bidding witness “good-bye” before she left.

Witness got several men to follow her daughter, she being suspicious and of the opinion that she had that night bought poison.

Witness sent two girls to find out what her daughter had bought and found out that it was strychnine.

About half an hour after deceased had gone, I heard a scream and I knew it was her voice.

I said to the other girls, “there’s poor Gwen; they’re too late, she’s taken it.”

THE RETICULATION OF THE RIVERWATER

(To the Editor of “Longreach Leader”.)

Sir:—I was indeed pleased to see the attention of our City Fathers and the Public brought to this much called essential and it is quite refreshing to find another pen than my own the advocate, while the more gratifying when I am quite ignorant of the source from which this emanates.

It is well known that I have in and out of season consistently advocated the reticulation of our town with the River water so that anything I have to say upon the matter is well known and will scarcely require repetition.

The ratepayers upon two previous occasions had the opportunity by referendum of expressing their wishes in the matter and by small majorities turned the proposition down, but, it will be conceded by all that a straight out issue was never sought for but was covered up by other associate schemes and thus camouflaged in such a way as to cause misapprehension and fear as to results. – JOHN A. GAVIN, Bulkeley House, 18 January, 1923.

Biliousness

The Symptoms – The Remedy – The Cause

One of the most distressing troubles a person can endure is biliousness.

It is depressing to the spirits and demoralising to the entire system.

The person so afflicted is scarcely able to work or take an interest in anything.

The sewers of his body are clogged and need flushing out.

The bile is turned from its proper channel, enters the blood, and produces that particular case of complexion.

He is very restless, uneasy or sleepless at night, or perhaps his slumber is lethargic and dull.

He has dull pains, uneasiness under the right side and shoulder blades, a bitter taste in the mouth, sudden dizziness on rising, furred tongue, bowels loose one day and constipation the next.