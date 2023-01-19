Love in the woolsheds

Michael R Williams

He was a city boy that would leave to become a shearer in the country, and she grew up with a simple life in Thailand.

But that’s what David Wyllie said he loves about his relationship with Charintorn “Nang” Clangklang.

The two were married on the banks of the Thomson River after an eight-year de facto relationship, the same river Mr Wyllie had visited for over 40 years.

“I first came out to Longreach when I was 17, I worked at the Pastoral College for a number of years in the sheds wool classing,” he said.

“But, about 8 years ago I was on holiday in Thailand and met this lovely lady who was a waitress at the restaurant we were visiting.

“Since then I’ve been taking trips back and forth to Thailand, and she’s been out here six months of every year since 2016.”

They had met by accident.

Mr Wyllie had only meant to be in Thailand for a week, but Ms [nee] Clangklang insisted on taking him on a trip down the west coast on her motorcycle—showing him parts of the country most western tourists miss.

“After that, we were obviously very keen on each other, and I promised her that I would come back in September,” Mr Wyllie said.

“It was after that she said she hadn’t been home to see her family, as come from central Thailand, and at that stage, I thought you go home and settle your relationship with your family, and I would see her again.

“Then we would continue to backwards and forwards see each other for the next eight years, and she’s moved here permanently now.”

Since the pair have become an unstoppable duo in the woolsheds working for Bowden R A J & N R Shearing Contractors, Mr Wyllie as a shearer and Ms Clangklang as an unstoppable shearers cook.

Local shearers took quickly to Ms Clangklang’s delicious Thai recipes and she would soon learn how to cook Australian tucker too.

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

When Covid hit the pair were separated for two-and-a-half years, restricted to just the ‘ol’ facetime’.

But as restrictions lifted, the now happily married couple were able to fulfil their dream of living together.

“We then bought a house in Longreach,” Mr Wyllie said, “made it our home, and we had two weddings—one at the Ski Club [Outback Watersports Club], and people came from a long way away; Western Australia, South Australia, and Sydney.”

“They were old mates from the Longreach Pastoral College Days—some shearers, a selection of graziers and woolgrowers as well.

“This was for our Australian friends and family, and it was a really nice night.

“Next we’ll be going to Thailand in February where we’ll be hosting a large Buddhist wedding.”

The wedding in Longreach was breath-taking.

“It was great to be able to sit underneath the gum trees with Corrine Ballard singing, she has the voice of an angel,” Mr Wyllie said.

“Some of these people who came from near and far—many said it was the nicest wedding they had ever been to.

“It was attended by shearers and roustabouts, to CEOs and workers in the medical and teaching profession—people from all walks of life.”

Mr Wyllie describes his life with Ms Clangklang as the coming together of two separate worlds.

“We come from two completely different worlds: Nang was born into poverty in Thailand, she was only educated to the age of eight and had to go to work in the rice patties,” said Mr Wyllie.

“She slept on the ground, ate from the fire, and was bitten by snakes—she did it pretty tough.

“I was very different, I was a Brisbane boy born and bred, and I was lucky enough to born into a reasonably affluent family.

“I went away to boarding school and there’s not too much in life I haven’t been able to do—such as travel.

“Nang’s just lead a very simple life, and that’s what I love about our relationship.

“I’m not about the thrills of life, I do just love the simple things like spending time together.

“We eat beautiful food and sit in the garden

“It’s very peaceful.”