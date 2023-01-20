Meet LSODE’s new teachers

1. What is your name?

Sophie Richardson

2. Where are you from? Where did you last teach?

I was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and then moved to Timaru on the South Island, where I trained and first taught (my two daughters were also born there).

In 2019 I moved to Ipswich and in 2020 to Alpha, where I most recently taught at the State School.

3. What do you teach?

This year I am excited to teach Year 1 at LSODE.

4. What is your approach to teaching?

I like to get to know each child, what makes them tick and what they need to grow and thrive as learners, then do my best to design and deliver programs of learning to suit.

5. What do you like to do in your spare time/ what is one fun fact about you?

I like to run, swim and cycle on my own or with my husband, Callum. I also play the violin, saxophone and guitar, and love to sing with my daughters, Isobel and Billie.

1. What is your name?

Amy Steginga

2. Where are you from? Where did you last teach?

I grew up in Dalby and have taught at a few places in the Darling Downs.

For the past two years, I have been governessing on a station north of Clermont.

3. What do you teach?

Year 2 at LSODE

4. What is your approach to teaching?

Every student should be able to have an excellent and exciting education, no matter where they are located.

5. What do you like to do in your spare time/ what is one fun fact about you?

I love reading, photography and travelling.

What is your name?

Ashleigh Leeson

Where are you from? Where did you last teach?

I am from Northern NSW but have lived in rural and remote locations for most of my teaching career.

Most recently, I have been teaching at Katherine School of the Air.

What do you teach?

Prep

What is your approach to teaching?

My approach to teaching is to make all learning fun and relevant while being firm, clear and fair in my expectations.

What do you like to do in your spare time/ what is one fun fact about you?

I like swimming, art, cooking, reading and travelling to new places when the mood strikes.