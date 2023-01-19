Celebrations across region

Michael R Williams

2023’s Australia Day celebrations are looking to be the biggest and brightest in Longreach with waterslides and jumping castles at both the Longreach and Ilfracombe events.

Sandra Warren Longreach Regional Council Communication and Events Coordinator said with last year’s event rained out, there was much to be excited for this year.

“Hopefully with all this soaking rain we’ve had and the region looking nice and lush, we’ve passed the weather bucket and it will be nice and sunny for Australia Day and all that’s happening,” she said.

“We have events happening all over the region for example in Isisford at the Multipurpose Court we have at 8am a free breakfast for the community followed by an awards ceremony hosted by our ambassador Vanessa Fowler, Chair of Allison Baden Clay Foundation.”

“In Ilfracombe we will have a free lunch for all the seniors at the Wellshot from 12-2pm, followed by happenings at the Ilfracombe Rec Centre,” Ms Warren said.

“This will include cricket from 3pm; come with a team of eight or just join a team.

“There will also be for kids: a waterslide, dancing, and a jumping castle and the IDPA will provide a BBQ from 6pm and the awards ceremony will be on from 7pm.

“The ambassador for Ilfracombe and Longreach will be Peter Davis who is the founder of Bloodbikes Australia.”

Though usually held at the Civic Centre, this year’s event will be held at the showgrounds in Longreach.

“So we will have the awards starting at 8am in the morning at the Arts and Crafts Pavillion, followed by a free breakfast for the community.

Ms Warren said.

“Then there will be lots of fun activities happening around the oval.

“We’re going to have a mega water slide, a jumping playland, a snow cone machine, a sausage sizzle, and more.

“Usually, in the past, the ceremony was held at the Civic Centre.

“But, we thought, this year, we should have all the activities at the showgrounds.

“And with the facilities there we thought it was just as feasible to have the ceremony at the showgrounds.

“So then people don’t need to travel from one place to another.

“Then finally, for our senior residents, we will host a free senior’s lunch at the RSL from 12pm to 2pm.”

Finally, there will be a BBQ dinner at Yaraka on the 28th.

For those interested in the future of Longreach as a town, Council will be hosting a stall where locals can share their thoughts regardin the town Master Plan.

“We’d like to hear from you about what you would like to see in our town,” Ms Warren said.

To sell you on attending one of the year’s biggest event, Ms Warren said the following:

“Kick off the year with one of the biggest and most fun events of the year.

“Come celebrate at events all around the region.

“Bring your hat, togs, and sunscreen

“And have fun with your friends and family celebrating our heroes of the community.”