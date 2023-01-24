Muttaburra welcomes students on their first day

Muttaburra State School

Muttaburra students and staff were eager to start the year with a freshly painted school.

We have nine full-time students and five kindy kids enrolled this year also eight dual-enrolled students from surrounding properties.

We had a visit from our adopt-a-cop Snr Constable Josh who presented our three senior boys with their shirts that were co-developed to include an Indigenous artwork to show the school as a meeting place for all to meet, share stories and learn, the tracks of local animals, the waterways that help feed our ecosystem and the journey of ancestors in the Mootaburra area.