Colour your plot for autumn

Neil Fisher

It is time to start looking at those areas of the garden that need to be brightened up.

Only a short drive around any town in Western Queensland is all that is needed to see the kaleidoscope of colours currently appearing in some gardens.

The rain that we have received in the last week is the icing on the cake for a fantastic Autumn gardening season.

Most annual gardens could once again be seeing the results of the careful culture of those annual flower beds.

So they can literally be bursting into colour for this Autumn but it is not too late if you have not already started.

A patch of colour in any garden is a delight to everyone that views it and a great reward to the person that has created the garden.

It is also an opportunity to create colour displays on a balcony, patio, or other sunny living areas.

This can be achieved by planting beautiful flowering annuals in containers.

Whether they be simple pots, decorative urns, or window planter boxes, containers are perfect for growing flowering plants at any time of the year.

They are also good for providing a low-maintenance solution to brighten up a courtyard or patio area.

Growing plants in containers can also provide a much-needed activity for children, providing both the thrill of watching the plant grow and the responsibility of maintaining the plant.

There are many varieties of plants from colourful shrubs to annuals available at your local nursery suitable for container planting.

When considering what type to select, the first question to ask is Annual or Perennial?

This is very important as Annual plants will exist for only one growing season and then dies off.

Whereas a Perennial should exist for many growing seasons.

In most cases, Perennials will have a shorter flowering period compared to Annuals.

A favourite flowering plant of mine is the Petunia which will offer a wide range of colours either in fashionable or bright mixes or in separate colours. Snapdragons, Marigolds, Pansies and Violas all provide excellent displays in pots.

Once potted, these plants should be kept out of windy spots, as moisture will evaporate more quickly.

Avoid very shady spots as well, as most summer annuals need plenty of sun.

A handy hint to remember when planting your seedling, a good potting mix is important.

I would recommend one that is well balanced, light and easy draining and I would include a slow-release fertiliser and water retention granules.

Remember though, a feed of a soluble fertiliser every couple of weeks will be needed to keep the flowers coming.

PLANT NOW FOR FEBRUARY

Annuals – Alyssum, Angelonia, Candytuft, Cineraria, Clarkia, Cornflower, Delphinium, Dianthus Gypsophila, Larkspur, Linaria, Lobelia, Marigolds, Pansy, Petunia, Phlox, Poppy, Primula, Salvia, Snapdragon, Statice, Stock, Sweet Pea, Verbena and Viola

WHAT IS THIS TREE?

Last week Debbie of Longreach e-mailed me if I could identify a tree that is growing in her Nan’s garden in Clermont.

And asked if she could grow this tree in Longreach.

What could be described as one of nature’s wonders is Kigelia pinnata or the Sausage Tree.

After the rain, one of the most unusual flowers of any of the world’s trees occurs.

The flowers appear like hanging clusters of orchid flowers, sometimes 60cm in length.

Each individual flower is approximately 10cm across and dark maroon in colour and has a velvety texture.

Unfortunately, they do not have the sweetest perfume, but they will still attract a lot of birds to the tree.

After flowering, large sausage-shaped woody fruit develops, and these hanging from long flower stems can give the tree an odd appearance at this time. Please note the unripe fruit are poisonous.

This native of Central and Southern Africa grows into one of the more attractive canopy trees, with an expected height in ideal conditions of up to 17 metres, with a straight trunk and a large spreading crown of foliage.

One other interesting fact about this tree is that, due to its fibrous bark, it is a very good host plant for orchids and other epiphytes.

In some countries, it has been grown solely for this purpose.

As for growing the Sausage Tree in Longreach, I am not sure if it could be grown successfully but is always worth a try.