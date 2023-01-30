Good things come in small packages

Neil Fisher

It would be hard to find a shrub more colourful than the Ixora at the moment.

With their glossy, deep green leaves and spectacular heads of scarlet, orange, yellow, pink or white flowers, a position could be found for this plant in almost any garden.

Commonly known as the Jungle Geranium or Jungle Flame the Ixora has been grown in Central Queensland for more than eighty years.

Over the last two decades, a number of very hardy dwarf Ixoras have become available to gardeners.

All proof that good things can come in small packages.

The dwarf Ixoras are very hardy and can be grown from almost the beachfront to western gardens and all these plants would be providing a stunning floral display at the moment.

It would be easy to think that the Ixora will require thousands of litres of water per year to survive, yet surprisingly, most Ixoras are waterwise.

It is best to water your Ixora in the early morning so that as little water as possible is lost through evaporation or by drip irrigation.

This will also help keep the plants as healthy as possible while the local water quality is poor.

When growing Ixoras in Central Queensland, you will find that they need regular water during the warmer months and very little during the cooler months. Ixoras need humus-rich, moist but very well-drained soils.

I would recommend a light pruning of the Dwarf Ixoras after flowering in late autumn or winter, to maintain a neat shape.

The cooler times of the year are the best for pruning, as the plant does not need to be watered as much.

Spent flower heads should be removed immediately.

Propagate from cuttings in summer or from seed in spring.

The Ixora is a part of a large genus of about 400 species of evergreen shrubs and small trees, native to tropical regions of Africa, Asia and the islands of the Pacific.

These shrubs are used for massed bedding displays, hedges and screens, and can also be grown in containers.

DWARF VARIETIES FOR CQ

Most nurseries will tell you that the biggest-selling varieties of Ixoras are the dwarf hybrid varieties.

What has endeared these plants to gardeners around the state is their ability to be trimmed, shaped or hedged.

All the hybrids will be massed in flowers during the warm times of the year.

The dwarf varieties to look for include:

– Ixora Sunkist is a delightful Ixora with the added advantage of being dwarf and compact.

It is a genuine miniature shrub that produces masses of heads of scarlet flowers during the summer months.

It is suited for semi-shade and ideal for tubs, gardens, rockeries or a sunroom.

– Ixora Golden Superb is a new addition to the series of compact Ixoras that have been available on the market for a number of years.

It is a very hardy plant for Central Queensland, with superb large yellow flowers, and will grow approximately half a metre high and in similar conditions to the other Ixoras.

– Ixora Little Willy is the first of the miniature Ixoras available to local gardeners and has proven to be one of the best and hardiest shrubs for CQ gardens.

It produces masses of fluorescent orange flowers that will engulf the plant.

– Ixora Peggy is a pure white form of the miniature Ixora and makes an excellent edging plant for a formal garden.

I have found this plant to perform at its best in a sunny well-drained position.

– Ixora Pygmy Pink should be one of the most colourful small shrubs for local gardens.

It grows to around half a metre high with masses of bright pink flowers.

– Ixora Sunshine is a low-growing shrub to 75cm x 75cm, with a profusion of yellow flowers.

I have used this plant in many garden designs over the years and have found it to perform well in most soil types.

– Ixora Twilight Glow is a spectacular shrub, with two-toned apricot and orange flowers appearing during the warm months of the year.

Being of similar size and shape to the very popular Ixora Sunkist and Sunshine Yellow, it will be a perfect new addition to the garden.