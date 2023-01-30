New CEO appointed

After an almost four-month probation period, Acting Longreach Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Brett Walsh will be calling the western town home permanently.

Mayor Tony Rayner said the panel was impressed with the way Mr Walsh has been leading the organisation.

“Brett has been doing a great job acting in the role,” he said.

“He’s worked well with staff, Councillors, and the community in the time he’s been with us. We look forward to seeing that continue.”

Mr Rayner said Mr Walsh would bring a wealth of regional knowledge and experience to the role.

“Brett is not only a very experienced executive, but he also has a unique understanding of the regional context in which we operate.

“His extensive financial background will also add real value to our strategic direction going forward.

“It’s a quality appointment and I’m very pleased to be appointing someone with such relevant experience to the role.”

Mr Walsh said the role was a prestigious one that he looks forward to making his own.

“Longreach is widely recognised as a significant regional centre in Queensland, so I consider it an honour to have been given this opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the progress of the Longreach region and each of its communities,” he said.

Mr Walsh moved to Longreach from Barcaldine, where he previously held senior roles at Barcaldine Regional Council, including as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

He said he was glad to be remaining in the central west, which is home.

“It will be nice to have an opportunity to continue working at the greater regional level.

“To continue working closely with the likes of RAPAD, and the Western Queensland Alliance of Councils, will be important to me.

“I’ve been made to feel very welcome by the communities of Longreach, Ilfracombe, Isisford, and Yaraka.

“I look forward to repaying their kindness now by continuing to serve them, on a permanent basis.”