Aramac’s top citizen loves being busy

By Karen Simmons and Michael R Williams

We often hear the saying, ’If you want something done – ask a busy person.’

Well for Aramac mum and the Barcaldine Region’s Citizen of the Year, Emma Hay, it might feel like she is on every committee under the sun, but she shares how it’s quite the norm in her neck of the woods.

“When things are in full swing I am at two to three meetings a week,“ Emma said.

“I am not the only one to do this – it’s completely normal and we do it for our kids.

“But it’s really fun and really social and all my friends are on these committees, and so all our kids hang out together.“

Emma’s son Ollie Hay chimes in at that moment and gave the exception of the Ballyneety Rodeo meets.

Emma is a part of the Aramac Community Development Association, Aramac Race Club, Ballyneety Rodeo Club, Aramac State School P and C, Aramac swim club and is treasurer of Aramac/Muttburra ICPA.

Emma’s family lives on a property out of town and works at Aramac State School two days a week as a teacher aide.

Originally from Grafton, the once-governess came out to Aramac when she was 19 and after meeting hubby at the Aramac Ball, she never left.

“Usually it’s a good handful of people doing everything in smaller country towns but everybody here usually puts their hand up,“ she said.

“We do it for our town and It’s a fun town to be in and work in.

“We Just had a working bee last Sunday at the Dessert Rec Club and did the catering for the clearance sale.

“I am really proud to be on these committees as everything goes back to the kids and community.

“And It’s more enjoyable than people think.“