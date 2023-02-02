Longreach welcomes new citizen

By Michael R Williams

They met in Bangkok and fell in love.

Now the live in Longreach and Thita “Tuk“ Sheehan [nee Sriplak] has become the town’s newest citizen.

Husband Shane Sheehan met Thita online and was looking to live in Thailand as he was fond of the country.

I sent a text message which said, “oh I’m in Thailand,“ he said.

“I didn’t hear anything from her for a few months and I thought oh well, that’s that, and then a text message turned up out of the blue -months later – and we chatted a bit on the phone.

Then we went on our first date.“

They didn’t get to see each other often, but after a few months of dating, they would start to become serious about each other.

“Thita quit her job and found a job closer to where I worked because I was working at a school and we moved in and went from there,“ Mr Sheehan said.

“Four years later I asked her to get married a few years later we got married. I am sure we’ve missed a lot in between there,” they laughed.

“The funny thing was we were looking to buy a house in Thailand but because banks won’t lend money to foreigners they couldn’t use my salary so it was Thita who said I want to move back to Australia.“

Not wanting to move back to the Gold Coast – Mr Sheehan’s previous residents – it would be Thita’s idea to move to Longreach

“Thita is from rural Thailand but I tried to explain that country Australia is a lot different from country Thailand and she was fine with that,“ he said.

“I came out first, I got a job in Barcaldine; it was a big leap of faith because I came at the start of term four and luckily I was offered a full-time job for 2019. Thita came out in 2018 Christmas and did a year in Barcy.

“I wanted to change roles at the school and was told by the Education Department we had to come to Longreach.

“And we’ve been here for three years so this is year four for us.”

It would become a long process for Ms Sheehan to be granted her citizenship—seven years to be exact.

“I am glad I don’t have to worry about this again,“ she said.

My husband is an Australian and also my daughter.

“It was a relief that the day had finally come.”

Mr Sheehan said he began to ’well up’ when he saw his wife finally becoming an Australian.

“It was really weird, I can remember on the morning going there thinking thank got this day is finally here but when Tony [Rayner, Longreach Mayor] handed her the certificate when she was doing the pledge I started to well up,“ he said.

“It me a lot harder than I thought it was going to.

“It was a really proud moment for me.

“I guess I got that sense, I was sitting there holding our daughter, and I thought now we’re truly kind of a family together as Australians.“

“I felt the same thing too,” Ms Sheehan said.

“I just like to say thanks to those who have supported me in becoming an Aussie.

“I feel very very happy I am proud of myself, I am proud to be part of the community.“