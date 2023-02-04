Remembering Ron, a journalist and raconteur

By Cathy Cowell

A “Westerner” in every sense of the word, Ron Cornish was born in Stanthorpe then moved to Charleville with his family where his father Fred Cornish became “the beloved local townsman” running his Drapery Store.

Ron Cornish – my father – a true raconteur with a love of literature joined The Longreach Leader as an 18-year-old cadet journalist, a couple of years after the fledgling newspaper published its first edition in early 1923.

These were also the early days of Qantas Ltd which had recently established an office in Duck Street Longreach.

Firm friendships developed between Ron Cornish and the Qantas managers, pilots and engineers due to his being assigned by The Leader to cover the stories and include photographs of the early “exploration flights” of the airline searching out landing grounds for air routes to assist the people of Western Queensland working and living in such virtual isolation.

These early routes eventually flew between Charleville, Tambo, Blackall, Longreach, Winton, MacKinlay, Cloncurry, Mt Isa, and Camooweal.

General Manager at the time, Hudson Fysh and the Qantas pilot, P.R. “Skip” Moody were instrumental in the invitation to The Leader, through its representative Ron Cornish, to accompany the test flight in 1927 for one of these early fact-finding trips.

They flew in the Qantas-built Moth aircraft with Hudson Fysh the test pilot.

Qantas boasted “the Advantages of Air Travel in Western Queensland.

Flights on any section of the route show a large saving over other means of transport, particularly valuable to travellers in Western Queensland where distances are great and rail services are slow and disconnected.

Road travel by car is good in dry weather but completely suspended following heavy rain.

Air travel is, therefore, the most speedy and also the most reliable means of transport.

‘Skip” Moody is the third figure from the right.

Over the years Ron Cornish spent with the Leader until 1929, he travelled with many groups of people flying in the early Qantas aircraft, reporting on and photographing the trips; stories sometimes shared with the Herald and Weekly Times in Melbourne run by Keith Murdoch.

One such trip in 1926 was with Lord Stonehaven, the eighth Governor General of Australia.

The group accompanying him travelled to many of the isolated cattle station landing grounds created by Qantas in Central Western Queensland and the Northern Territory, meeting with the cattlemen running these huge enterprises.

September 1927, as representative of the Longreach Leader, Ron Cornish accompanied the Minister for Railways on a fact-finding trip around Central and South Western Queensland calling into properties in the area where railway stations had been established.

Bimerah and Portland Downs were two such cattle properties near the northern reaches of the Channel Country.

In July 1928, Ron wrote a story for the Longreach Leader, entitled “The Flying Judges” after a trip with a group of Judges on a “circuit” flight from Longreach to Blackall in the locally built Qantas plane “Hermes” for Justice Brennan to attend his court.

The Crown Prosecutor Mr J. Sheehy was also on board.

This story by Ron Cornish was published in The Leader in August 1928.

Some of the great trips by air in those early days called into cattle stations through the south western corner of Queensland, from Longreach and Winton south to what is now called the Channel Country, and during “the wet” the roads could be impassable; boggy and flooded in places.

Some of those stations were Diamantina Lakes, Elderslie, Alroy, Lochern, Vergemont, and Bimerah.

Later in 1928, The Melbourne Herald commissioned Ron Cornish, from the Longreach Leader, to write a series of illustrated articles of a flight from Mt Isa to Brisbane flying on the Qantas plane Apollo.

Following his success with this commission Ron Cornish was given a further commission in September of the same year.

This was the report in the Longreach Leader at the time.

“Special Reporter Ron Cornish, for the city papers of Queensland, South Australia & Northern Territory is to cover the tour by Sir John Salmon, Air Marshall and his entourage on a 3000 mile tour from Hughenden via Cloncurry, Brunette Downs, Newcastle Waters, Darwin, Alice Springs, Hermannsburg, Oodnadatta, Port Pirie, arriving in Adelaide on September 1, 1928, in the Qantas plane ‘Hermes’.

However, two Civil Aviation officials were taken on board although the Adelaide papers offered to pay Qantas a considerable sum to take the reporter.

We are pleased to know that providence decreed that he would not be on the ill-fated plane at the time of the accident.

As reported later by the city newspapers: “Pilot C W A Scott, Qantas Pilot, returning to Longreach from Adelaide, after taking Sir John Salmon, on his tour through Central Australia, encountered heavy fog when nearing the Adelaide Hills, struck a fence and drove into a rocky surface, the plane burst into flames. The pilot extricated the mechanic from the wreckage but he died later from his injuries.

Pilot CWA Scott’s condition is critical.

When Qantas celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 1970 Ron Cornish and his wife Girlie, were the invited guests of Sir Roland andLady Wilson, Chairman of the Board of Qantas Airways, to the Brisbane Reception.

Hudson Fysh [General Manager Qantas] and P.R. Moody “Skip” [Qantas pilot] and Ron Cornish, the reporter from the Longreach Leader helped promote outback Queensland to the rest of the country and the world, increasing the viability and wealth of its primary producers and associated industries by removing the tyranny of distance for them all.

R. F. Cornish bid farewell to the Longreach Leader in 1929.

He accepted a position with The Brisbane Courier in January 1930, as it was then known, pursued by this paper for his considerable knowledge of country life, its primary industries and the countless acquaintances and contacts he had built up in Queensland, the Northern Territory, and South Australia over the early years of the Longreach Leader.

Keith Murdoch’s Herald and Weekly Times acquired and merged The Brisbane Courier and The Daily Mail in 1933 into The Courier Mail.

The Land Writer for The Courier Mail was born.

The inveterate newsman, R F Cornish, travelled through Western Queensland and Northern Territory, meeting with the cattle barons, often staying with them when needs arose on these long road trips through the outback, gathering his stories for The Courier Mail as Land Writer, travelling in his Model A Ford reporting on everything good and bad affecting the primary producers of our country.

He travelled the country with his eyes wide open travelling through “the brigalow country”, sometimes rescuing injured animals and birds along the way.

Our two pet galahs, Jo Jo and George were rescued by Dad on one of these long road trips of weeks on end.

His By Line – R. F. Cornish Land Writer for the Courier Mail.

Ron Cornish revisited the earlier associations made with the Longreach Leader and later with the Courier Mail.

Cattle stations such as Newcastle Waters over 1000kms from Cloncurry in the west Barkly region of the Northern Territory and Brunette Downs, north-east of

Tennant Creek [NT] and west of Camooweal [Qld] were familiar to him.

He travelled extensively in the Channel Country in “the dry” and “the wet” when the principal rivers, Georgina, Cooper Creek and Diamantina flood, flowing on into Lake Eyre South Australia.

The Channel Country, unforgiving but great cattle country is not far from Innamincka, South Australia andnear “The Dig Tree” on the edges of Coopers Creek where explorers Burke and Wills died.

Their epic return journey [1860-1861] of around 3250 kilometers through this harsh land from Melbourne north to the Gulf of Carpentaria opened

up the land for stock grazing and settlement.

They experienced “the monsoonal wet” and “the dry”.

Through his long and celebrated career in journalism, Ron Cornish gained extensive experience in almost every aspect of reporting, including parliamentary, political and shipping rounds in his early days at the Courier Mail, but as the saying goes “you can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy”.

He became a close associate of so many people in different primary industries and politics throughout his career.

William [Bill] Gunn was one such man; a big man with big ideas.

He was born in Goondiwindi running one of the family sheep properties Kildonan in that area and later Tarewinnabar.

He pioneered the movement in Queensland of clearing “the brigalow country” previously considered useless, to create good land for sheep grazing, providing Queensland with a boost to its primary industry, turning to rural politics after an accident prevented him from working his land.

1951 he became chairman of the United Graziers of Queensland.

The same year, chairman of the Australian Graziers Federation.

1955 –1958 he chaired the Australian Woolgrowers Council, later the Australian Wool Board.

Another close associate, Norm King, the eventual Director of the Australian Bureau of Sugar Experimental Stations was a brother-in-law of Ron Cornish.

His wife Bobby, sister of Ron’s wife Girlie [nee Dart of Montville] were the granddaughters of William Dart [1837-1930], one of the pioneers of the sugar industry in S.E. Queensland growing the crop on his Brisbane River property named Coleridge after the area where he grew up in Devon, England.

He built the first sugar mill in Queensland on this site.

At the RNA Exhibition in Brisbane in 1875 he was awarded the Gold Medal for the best sugar produced and he also introduced an improved method in the

manufacture of sugar by using a vacuum pan process.

Now known as St Lucia, his 46-acre Coleridge property included the grounds of the University of Queensland [UQ] today and St Lucia Golf Course.

The family home “Hillstone” still forms part of the Golf Club to this day.

William Dart moved to Redland Bay to continue growing sugar, later selling this to developers of the township of Redland Bay.

Bundaberg was the final chapter of sugar growing for William Dart at his property Seaview before moving to Montville on the Blackall Range.

King began his career in the sugar industry in 1932 as a chemist, appointed to conduct a survey on the viability of sugar growing in the Bundaberg district.

He later ran the Bureau of Sugar Experimental Stations, Bundaberg.

As the National Director of this organization from 1948, he developed an orderly plan for the sugar industry.

Throughout his career, the council of Ron Cornish was often sought by individuals and organizations both in Australia and worldwide due to his informative and accurate articles.

Working at The Courier Mail – “It was as the Land Writer that he forged a close link between the primary producer and our paper, The Courier Mail.

“Over the years, “Corny” and his portable Remington typewriter became part of Queensland’s rural scene.”

These words and the following were written about Ron Cornish and published in The Courier Mail on his retirement August 6, 1971.

“The Brisbane Exhibition was not quite the same this year.

“Missing from the judging rings, the stock auctions, the pressrooms and the Member’s Bar was a tweed-coated man who could well have been

mistaken for a prosperous grazier.“

None other, of course, than the Courier Mail’s retired Land Writer – whose by-line R.F.Cornish – had grand paraded the paper’s Show pages for 39 years.

Somehow the Show went on, but it had lost a bit of class.

Ron Cornish – or “Corny” as he was known to his legion of friends in every part of Queensland – retired on August 6, the day after the 1971 Show opened.

He joined the old Brisbane Courier in January 1930, and apart from a couple of years break during World War 2 as a PR man with The Royal Agricultural Society in Sydney, he remained here until his retirement.

His exploits in the outback were legendary.

One chapter of a book he might write about his career would be –

‘Roads I have met and loathed’.

Another –

‘Hotels of some standing but little sleeping’.

But the basis of the book would be of the people he encountered – from beef barons to down and outers; of friendships he built up over the years; of prosperous conditions on the land to wretchedly poor conditions; of pigs and pineapples; wool and wallabies; cattle and cotton; sugar and sorghum; and on and on.

Not forgetting Shows all over the state.

Ron didn’t go to a driving school for his car licence.

He was directed one day to take the office “A” model Ford to head for the sticks for a survey.

‘I can’t drive’ he protested.

No excuse, into the car with a staff driver and a few quick runs along Ipswich Road.

The next day Ron had his licence.

One example of determination must be recorded.

At midnight, Ron was instructed to look into reports about a gold strike at Cracow, in the Dawson Valley. He arrived at the goldfield at sunset the same day – 400 miles from Brisbane with no sealed roads beyond Ipswich.

With a story in his pocket, he back-tracked 20 miles to Camboon telegraph station to lodge the copy.

“In the two weeks before he retired Ron was the guest of honour at a number of functions arranged by the United Graziers Association & Wool and Sugar Industry Organizations.“

On Friday 6 August 1971 he was farewelled at the Courier Mail by his colleagues.

The Editor at the time John Atherton presided over the festivities.

Speakers on every occasion referred to Ron’s integrity and accuracy as a reporter of the rural scene.

To honour this great newspaperman who represented the true ideal of honest and accurate reporting and of the great associations he made over the years – R.F. Cornish was Awarded an MBE for his Notable Services to Queensland Journalism.

His Investiture was at Government House Brisbane April, 21 st 1972.

The Governor of the time, Sir Colin Hannah, presented R F Cornish with the Insignia of a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for Notable Services to Queensland Journalism.

The great career in Journalism of Ron Cornish was owed to the foresight of men running the start-up newspaper – The Longreach Leader – in its early days, recognising his ability to write an interesting, informative and accurate story for and about outback Queensland and the lives of people there.