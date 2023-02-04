Showgrounds a winner

By Michael R Williams

With the rain holding off for the special occasion, Longreach celebrated Australia Day at the showgrounds with a variety of rides and entertainment for the whole family.

“The decision was made to use the Showgrounds to allow for all of the water slides and other rides to be accessed by families,“ said Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner.

“This was a very popular decision.

“We have had lots of complimentary feedback from families on the success of the day in Longreach.“

The event was officiated by Peter Davis from the Bloodbikes project.

“Longreach is as much in need of urgent medical deliveries as any other town and so his work has relevance, said Mr Rayner.

“It is more about the inspirational story to motivate others to create innovative ideas.

“Peter was the key note speaker not the MC and he did a great keynote speech.“

Mr Rayner said he was very proud of the worthy nominations for Citizen of the Year—highlighting the efforts of many in the community.

“I encourage everyone to recognise someone in your community who is doing amazing community work and nominate them for Citizen of the Year.“