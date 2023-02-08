Barccy Basketball

Michael R Williams

Basketball season is back on.

Basketball program organiser Michael Williams said he has a real passion for the sport and looks forward to seeing the smiling faces of kids again as they hit the courts.

“I’m just trying to organise some Basketball programs as I have a passion for it,” he said.

“We’re just looking to get people who are interested in playing.”

Adult and older teenager games will be held at the courts at St Joseph’s Catholic School and on Mondays at 5.30 will be for kids aged 5 to 11 and 6.30 for kids 13 and up.

“We’ve been doing that for the last six or seven years,” Mr Williams said.

“But this year, we got some help from the new St Joey’s Principle Trent Shillington who has been instrumental in providing his experience from the Rockhampton Rockets to help grow the program.

“We would love to see more but we also want to see the same numbers—we’d like to keep the same consistency we’ve had in previous years.”

Mr Williams said he is looking to increase inter-town games.

“We’d like to see if we can organise inter-town games as we’ve built a good relationship with the Longreach High and Primary Schools and we’ll be looking to continue the games we’ve had with them,” he said.

“And after that hopefully we can get some games with Blackall as well and try to grow it from there.

“It just gives the kids something to do, I remember growing up and always looking forward to having fun playing with your friends.”