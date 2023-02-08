Dedication to the desert

Michael R Williams

The year is 1983; Nina House is five years old, she and her parents, Ashley and Margaret, have just moved to the desert uplands and little did they know they would help shape the course of this region over the next 40 years.

During that time, with others, they have established the Desert Uplands Committee and through that, they have managed to lobby the government for research into the area and collect local wisdom; both creating a culture that helped improve outcomes for local graziers and create an idea that would be copied across Australia.

When they first moved to Fortuna, a property have way between Aramac and Lake Dunn, graziers were forced to work second jobs to pay off mortgages and rates.

Now many are able to live solely off of the yields of their property.

For 18 years Ashley House worked as a truck owner and driver while his wife and daughter worked the land.

“We thought we’d only have to keep them for two or three years, but it ended up being 18 years,” he said.

“I had the contract for trucking all the Besser blocks to the mines or coast.

“I would come home and help with mustering, but when it got busy, say we won a contract out to a mine, then I would go back in.

“When Nina finished Uni that was time for me to give up the trucks and come home.

“The whole point of the trucks was to help pay it off [Fortuna].”

Then Ashley would slowly have to be taught how the property worked by his daughter and wife.

“At that point, Marg and Nina were running the place, so I couldn’t just come home and say ‘alright I’m taking over’,” he said.

“I knew that in my mind that was the case, so I had to stand back and gradually find my place in the team.”

It seemed to the Houses that the Desert Uplands were the forgotten region of Queensland with much of the research and attention being paid to the downs country between Barcaldine and Longreach.

“Nearly all the people around us in the desert were working off of the property, but yet they were such hard workers—they were multi-talented,” Margaret House said.

“It just didn’t seem fair.

“It was my dad who had told me about a scheme going in the Mulga Country, which Neville Harper, who became [State] Minister for Agriculture, had been involved.

“My dad said why don’t you look at doing something?”

“DPI [Department of Primary Industries] was not doing much in the desert at that time,” Ashley House said.

“It was classified as a second or third-rate country—it was mainly all the downs country [Barcaldine, Longreach], and that was one of the issues – Marg’s father was a part of the National Party’s – back in Joh’s [Bjelke-Peterson] days – sewerage committee.”

“I knew Neville, and he was in Longreach for the opening of a news centre, and when I saw him, I raced over and told him about how no work was being done out here [the Desert Uplands area],” Nina House said.

“So he told the DPI they had to get out here.

“That was the sort of thing that the committee [Desert Uplands Committee] would go on to do.”

The committee started after a meeting with Aramac Landcare where the idea of a loan subsidy or interest-free loan for the purchasing of Desert Uplands land was brought up.

“We didn’t want a handout, we wanted a hand up,” said Margaret.

“So to subsidise interest on a loan—either a no-interest loan or a loan that had minimal interest to help develop land here to make it productive.

“It was back in 1994 we wrote that letter and it was a Labor Party Minister [Ed Casey], funnily enough, who wrote back to us and encouraged us to build the group.

“In 1996 we would finally become incorporated; the group and in between then we’d be holding many meetings.”

The Desert Uplands Committe became so successful, it would go on to influence many similar committees across Australia, including NRM groups like Desert Channels Queensland.

“NRM started off as the Mulga Country group who were going at the same time and they had helped us too,” said Ashley.

“We never had any money and a lot of these big groups had money thrown at them.”

But still, with their determination, the people who have been a part of the committe have managed to make the region more profitable than ever.

“The families that are still here, and their kids who have come back on to the land, have found that the area is much more profitable—it has worked,” said Nina House.

“A lot of people are buying their neighbour’s property or their third property.

“It has become viable land.

“The value of the committee is that it has brought people together to exchange knowledge and ideas.

“And we have worked to figure out what is required to work this land.”