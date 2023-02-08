Disaster ready

By Karen Simmons

Rain on Sunday made for some real-life conditions for two new SES recruits out on the Thomson River.

The two new trainees, Roger Naidoo and Libby Bell were straight into the first flood boat operators training of the year out on the water last weekend with Longreach SES mentors Steve Cavill and Lincon Oates.

The Longreach SES group held an Open Day last September and was encouraged to welcome in four new recruits who have joined their ranks this year.

Longreach SES Local Controller Diesel Stenholm looks after Yaraka, Isisford and Longreach SES volunteer groups and said over the next few weekends we’ll see crews of around four or five flood boats out on the river getting them up to speed.

The Flood Boat Operators course will be held over two weekends on March, 4 and 5, as well as March 18 and 19 with assessors coming from Gladstone and Rockhampton.

“SES recruits will come in from Isisford, Aramac, also Blackall, and hopefully Tambo,” Mr Stenholm said.

“It’s good to get to know those in the area from other groups as they are often working together in emergency situations.

“Over the next three weeks, we demonstrate the skills to them.”

Trainees will be led through things like reversing boat trailers, engaging four-wheel drive, launching boats, and then retrieving the boat on the ramp.

“The river is quite high at present and has a steady flow over the top weir,” Mr Stenholm said.

“Onboard, we explain how to be in charge of the vessels, identifying hazards and knowing how to manoeuvre around them.

“They need to know things like, if the operator falls overboard or moves away from control, the kill switch is activated.

“The operators will only be tested in calm waters but will have to demonstrate high speeds to instructors on the course day.”

Trainees will develop some handy boating skills out on the water, mastering figure-eights, reversing, trimming the motor and conducting man-over-board scenarios.

Other courses coming up throughout the year include an Incident controllers course, working safely at heights, storm damage, chainsaw operator, traffic control and land search.

Mr Stenholm said official weekly training sessions begin next Monday night.

SES groups in your area are always open to more volunteers and although people’s busy schedules may not always free up volunteers to respond to callouts, you may very well just be available when your region needs you in the next emergency.

Mr Stenholm also thanks residents in the region for being well-prepared this storm season – they’ve certainly needed it.