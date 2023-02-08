Rate Rise – the good, the bad and the ugly result

By Karen Simmons

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.35 per cent.

This is the highest cash rate since September 2012.

So how does lifting interest rates help lower inflation?

When they increase households with mortgages are forced to pay more interest to the bank.

Those households now have a reduced disposable income, which means less money to spend.

And this is meant to reduce economic activity over time.

RBA Governor of Monetary Policy Decision, Philip Lowe said the CPI inflation over the year to the December quarter was 7.8 per cent, the highest since 1990.

“The Board recognises that monetary policy operates with a lag and that the full effect of the cumulative increase in interest rates is yet to be felt in mortgage payments,” Mr Lowe said this week.

“There is uncertainty around the timing and extent of the expected slowdown in household spending.

“Some households have substantial savings buffers, but others are experiencing a painful squeeze on their budgets due to higher interest rates and the increase in the cost of living.

“The Board expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead to ensure that inflation returns to target and that this period of high inflation is only temporary.”

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder.com, Australia’s most visited comparison site, said the average mortgage holder will be forking out over $12,000 more a year in interest compared to this time last year.

“Australians with the average loan size of around $600k will be paying $1,000 more per month compared to what they were paying in April last year,” Mr Cooke said.

“That’s a significant amount of extra money to allocate towards your mortgage every month – especially when household budgets are already stretched thin.”

The Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) believes going too far on interest rates will ultimately put hundreds of thousands of people out of work and push more families into poverty.

ACOSS CEO Dr Cassandra Goldie said that with inflation stabilising and employment slowing, the RBA must pause on further rate hikes to reduce the likelihood of a harsh economic downturn.

“High inflation is a serious challenge for people on low incomes who are already struggling to afford basic necessities such as food and shelter,” Ms Goldie said.

“There are still more than 500,000 people on unemployment payments for more than a year – people who are overlooked by employers even now because of their age, disability, or caring responsibilities.

“The government should instead tackle inflation by addressing price rises at their source.”

But there is a positive side to interest rate rises.

New research by Finder found that 1,085 respondents surveyed revealed two-thirds (64%) of Australians don’t know the interest rate on their savings account.

The research found just 16% of Australians know their current interest rate – the average being 3.2%.

Alison Banney, money expert at Finder, said there’s a huge opportunity for Australians to maximise their savings.

“It may have been a few years since you opened a savings account and things have changed dramatically in that time,” Ms Banney said.

“It can be the difference of thousands of dollars a year in interest.”

The average saver who deposits $681 per month could be earning $2,039 a year when banking with BoQ’s Future Saver which offers 4.75% p.a. for customers aged 14-35.

Savers who don’t fall within this age bracket could also earn 4.55% with ING’s Savings Maximiser.