Wool Market Report

Australian Wool Network

The Australian wool market has recorded an overall positive movement this week, driven by solid price increases for merino fleece types.

The national offering was reduced to 38,516 bales.

Despite this smaller offering the total amount offered this season continues to track above the last.

Compared to the corresponding sale of the previous season there have been 8,011 more bales offered, an increase of 0.8 per cent.

Main buyer interest continued to be focused on better style wools, with favourable additional measurement (AM) results, particularly those with low variation in length and these wools recorded the largest increases.

That said, lesser style lots and wool that did not possess in-demand AM results also recorded healthy increases, as buyers attempted to find value in the rising

market.

By the end of the series the individual Micron Price Guides (MPGs) for merino fleece had risen by between 2 and 59 cents.

These rises combined with nearly all other sectors of the market posting gains (only the 26 micron MPG in the South recording a loss of 2 cents) helped to push the AWEX Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) up by 18 cents.

The EMI closed the week at 1,356 cents.

The EMI is still 93 cents lower than the corresponding sale of the 2021/22 season, a fall of 6.4 per cent.

The higher prices on offer this week had a positive effect on the clearance rate, the overall national passed-in rate was half that of the previous series, dropping

from 13.2 per cent to 6.6 per cent.

The oddment market had another strong week, solid gains in carding types pushed the three Merino Carding Indicators (MC) up by an average of 17 cents.

As this is traditionally one of the busiest shearing times of the year, combined with the higher prices seen this week, next week’s offering climbs.

There are currently 51,166 bales on offer in Melbourne, Fremantle and Sydney, which is a designated superfine sale.