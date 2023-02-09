Kinsey for council

Mr Kinsey was gifted the Paul Harris Fellow award for his assistance in selling recycle Gidgee Posts as firewood, with all money raised going back into community.

To The Longreach Regional Community,

I am writing this letter to introduce myself to you as I am currently running for the position of Local Councillor for the Longreach Regional Council.

My name is Mark Kinsey and I have been a Longreach local for well over 40 years.

During this time I have contributed my time to volunteering for many of the clubs our town has to offer.

I was on the committee for the Longreach Jockey Club for over 10 years including being elected as vice president for a number of years.

I served as Longreach Golf Club president for seven years and am still a current committee member of the Longreach Golf Club.

I am a past member and president of the Longreach Rotary Club and this week have been awarded a Paul Harris medal for my service to Rotary.

My wife Sue and I have owned and managed our own business’s in Longreach for the past 33 years with Shell Longreach Service Centre and more recently Heels n Things

We are very passionate about supporting the many local businesses and services that the Longreach region has to offer.

I personally have enjoyed seeing the growth of businesses over the years.

Sadly, lately, we have seen a number of businesses close in Longreach for various reasons; this I believe should be a major concern for Council.

I am a person who is determined and confident in getting the job done and done right.

These are the qualities I believe that will make me a well-suited candidate for the position of councillor for Longreach Regional Council.

I thank you for taking the time to read my letter of introduction and if successfully elected I will strive to do my best to support the Longreach Region.

Kind regards,

Mark Kinsey