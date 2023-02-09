Kinsey for council

Mark Kinsey

To The Longreach Regional Community,

I am writing this letter to introduce myself to you as I am currently running for the position of Local Councillor for the Longreach Regional Council.

My name is Mark Kinsey and I have been a Longreach local for well over 40 years.

During this time I have contributed my time to volunteering for many of the clubs our town has to offer.

I was on the committee for the Longreach Jockey Club for over 10 years including being elected as vice president for a number of years.

I served as Longreach Golf Club president for seven years and am still a current committee member of the Longreach Golf Club.

I am a past member and president of the Longreach Rotary Club and this week have been awarded a Paul Harris medal for my service to Rotary.

My wife Sue and I have owned and managed our own business’s in Longreach for the past 33 years with Shell Longreach Service Centre and more recently Heels n Things

We are very passionate about supporting the many local businesses and services that the Longreach region has to offer.

I personally have enjoyed seeing the growth of businesses over the years.

Sadly, lately, we have seen a number of businesses close in Longreach for various reasons; this I believe should be a major concern for Council.

I am a person who is determined and confident in getting the job done and done right.

These are the qualities I believe that will make me a well-suited candidate for the position of councillor for Longreach Regional Council.

I thank you for taking the time to read my letter of introduction and if successfully elected I will strive to do my best to support the Longreach Region.

Kind regards,

Mark Kinsey