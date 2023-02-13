A recent article in the Longreach Leader, 13 January 2023, edition, titled; ’Opal needs Regulation’ addressed proposed changes for improved practices in the small-scale mining industry in Queensland. The proposed changes are listed in a discussion paper released by the Department of Resources in November last year and the consultation period is open until 24 February 2023. Alison Summerville, President of the Queensland Boulder Opal Association Inc. shares her response to the article:

A recent article has painted a picture that is inaccurate in many ways.

As president of the Queensland Boulder Opal Association, a member of the executive committee for the past 10 years, second-generation opal miner and sixth generation farmer, I feel strongly about setting the record straight.

Opal and sapphire mining benefits regional towns across Queensland spreading from Kynuna in the north to Eulo near the NSW border and east to Anakie. Interstate, Intrastate and International miners, tourists and buyers travel to these towns seeking a glimpse of our amazing gemstones.

Miners work and live on these fields, purchasing supplies, fuel and machinery parts and engaging in community activities.

Currently, Winton has four opal retail outlets and around 30 homes owned by opal industry persons. We bring life to regional towns, particularly during drought years when opal prices maintain their value and often increase.

Do we need more regulation…. well, any Australian will tell you we are being overrun by do-gooder politicians and public servants justifying their jobs at the moment, and all industries are suffering.

The modern opal miner is an environmentalist at heart, understanding and working the tenured land carefully. Many of us rehabilitate previously disturbed land at our own costs. We also assist landowners to build dams, clear fence lines and grade roads at their request.

The working relationship between landowners and miners in the opal industry is very good.

Miners have progressed from “just digging”, to now being accomplished businesspeople, value-adding to our products, liaising with international buyers, and utilising technology for online selling and promotion through Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

We also complete mountains of paperwork required through several different departments, not an easy task for some who are not computer or English literate. The Association assists where possible as well as the current Mines Office admin staff.

Sadly, the person quoted in the previous article has been listening to too many old stories and is not quite up with the times.

I think that the Jolly Jumbuck issue was quite some time ago.

Opal mining does not leave contaminated water – we do not use chemicals.

Gypsum, which naturally occurs in the ground is the only reason water may not be of good quality, despite its crystal-clean appearance.

Native wildlife and stock prefer not to use it; however, it is not contaminated.

The recent tragic passing of Ron Selig in an accident (not while mining) is the only death since Sid Cuddy passed in 2016 from a cave-in; Nearly seven years ago.

Another miner passed from a heart attack around the same time and was not mining related.

Sadly, when you live and work in the bush, distance is the biggest tyranny.

Any bush person understands the extra caution required and sadly no amount of plans, paperwork, evacuation plans or record keeping will fix this. The RFDS frequent our regional towns however, no airstrips are maintained due to excessive costs in outer areas. First aid is our best friend and miners should be up to date with this.

Many years ago, the Mines office was a one-stop shop in regional towns, creating employment while offering a service to landowners, miners, tourists and community members alike.

The mining registrars frequently visited the fields to ensure everyone was playing by the rules and represented miners in Land court and Native Title matters.

In the deconstruction of the Department of Resources, most of these services have been removed and registrars now visit infrequently. Townsville and Brisbane are the telephone contacts for local issues.

We fought hard to maintain an office in Winton however the registrar does not frequent the fields.

The Queensland Resources Industry Development Plan, (QRIDP) proposed removing mining claims from the Mineral Resources Act, which backfired spectacularly after approx.. 200 submissions to support small-scale mining were received.

Retaining mining claims was a win for all small industries proving people power works.

All interested parties now have until the 24th of February 2023 to “have your say” after which we will enter negotiations to finalise the Mineral Resources Act.

There are people who would divide our industry and are only interested in self-importance.

As QBOA president my role is to provide legislative and industry support, while promoting our wonderful gemstone.

Am I passionate about what I do…. damn straight I am, and I will continue to mine, value add, complete mountains of paperwork, as well as donate endless hours of my time for the QBOA.“