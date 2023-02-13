Public consultation needed on redevelopment of Tara Hospital

Ann Leahy MP, Member for Warrego

Ann Leahy MP,

Member for Warrego

Shadow Minister for Local Government, Disaster Recovery and Volunteers

A petition has been launched requesting community representatives on working groups and public

consultation regarding the redevelopment of the Tara Hospital.

Member for Warrego Ann Leahy asked a question in Parliament three months ago asking for

details on the public consultation for the Hospital redevelopment.

The Parliament was advised a communications plan was being developed.

Ms Leahy said three months have passed and still there is no information flowing to the Tara

community about the Hospital redevelopment.

“Business owners and community organisations want to know from the State Labor Government

what is proposed for their Hospital,” Ms Leahy said.

“The petition I’m circulating calling for public consultation was the first many knew something was

happening to their local Hospital,” Ms Leahy said.

“It is not good enough and shows how arrogant the State Labor Government has become,” Ms

Leahy said.

These are some of the concerns raised regarding the redevelopment:

1. What is driving the need for redevelopment of the Hospital – what problem are we seeking to

overcome

2. What flood studies have been done prior to the redevelopment

3. How will the needs of the hundreds of new residents be catered for by the redeveloped Hospital

4. How will the Hospital remain operational during the redevelopment

5. How will the Helipad remain operational during the redevelopment

6. Will there be a reduction in bed numbers

7. What additional services can be offered in the redeveloped hospital

8. Will there be an option to attach a maternity wing or a CT Scanner to the facility in the future

“The community want answers from the State Government,” Ms Leahy said.

“Consultation should commence sooner rather than later and I encourage people to sign the

petition calling for community representatives to be appointed and public consultation,” Ms Leahy

said.

“I welcome the redevelopment of the Tara Hospital, however without good community consultation,

opportunities will be missed to cater for the next 50 years of population growth in the Tara District,”

Ms Leahy said.

The petition can be found at www.parliament.qld.gov.au/Work-of-the-Assembly/Petitions/Petition-Details?id=3849