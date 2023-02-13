The valentine garden

Neil Fisher

Well, next Tuesday is one of those days that all males find their wallets a little lighter.

Yes, it will be Valentine’s Day but it can be a lot of fun in the garden as it is one of the few days of the year when it is cool to give a gift of plants or flowers to your loved one.

Valentine’s Day is steeped in tradition, yet it could be said that in Australia we have only participated in the spirit of the day in the last 30 years.

While Valentine’s Day to many is the giving of flowers and plants some romantics in our community have been very inventive.

For those people who may have forgotten, or who are running a little late with their Valentine’s gift or even for those looking for something out of the ordinary, the gift to please that will last for years is a plant.

Why not select some plants for inside your home or the garden or maybe plants for a whole new garden?

The main colours associated with Valentine’s Day are red, pink and white.

Pink is best described by romantic writers as a delicate, almost innocent shade of red and is also connected with Saint Valentine, whose burial was said to have caused the pink almond tree to blossom.

Red is a symbol of warmth and feeling, the colour of the heart, while white represents purity and faith between two who love each other.

To start your Valentine’s Day garden a plant with meaning, and delicate beauty would be a good start.

I would suggest the Hibiscus, a pink flowering variety and you are on your way to a perfect Valentine’s Day garden.

Hibiscus Tiny Tina is one tough Hibiscus for Western Queensland.

It forms a small dense shrub growing up to 1.5m x 1m.

Miniature single hot pink flowers are produced during warmer months.

Maybe a visit to a nursery could provide a truly special Valentine’s Day like the sweet-scented Gardenia.

One very hardy growing Gardenia and prolific flowering hybrid is Gardenia Buttons.

I have seen a number of these Gardenias growing in Tambo and truly love the hybrid.

Gardenia Buttons is a compact, rounded, evergreen shrub with compact lush glossy dark green foliage.

Throughout spring and summer, it produces masses of highly perfumed semi-double pure white flowers that have a button-like centre throughout spring and summer.

Plant in full sun to part shade position with very drained soil.

Gardenia Buttons will grow up to 1m high and is drought hardy and is frost and heat tolerant.

A couple of other Gardenias I would also recommend are Gardenia florida and radicans.

Gardenia means joy and refinement a good choice for Valentine’s Day.

A very unusual Fuchsia-like flowering shrub that could highlight a Valentine’s Day garden is the Eremophila or Emu Bush.

Eremophilas are probably one of the hardiest shrubs for well-drained gardens.

Whether you are gardening in the Gem Fields or west of Longreach, this is one shrub that you will grow successfully.

What has made this plant even more attractive to local gardeners is the range of colours now available in its showy Fuchsia-like flowers.

Colours of cream, orange, pink at least three shades, plum, purple, red yellow and even a red spotted yellow are all available in various nurseries.

I would suggest Eremophila Fairy Floss.

It is a very attractive medium-sized shrub 2m x 1.5m in size with bright green foliage.

From late Autumn to Spring attractive orange-cream buds open to candy-pink Fuchsia-like flowers with fine white hairs.

Did you know that Fuchsia means good taste so that could also put you in the good books with your Valentine?

Maybe a creeper could be added to your Valentine’s Day?

Stephanotis floribunda could be a great choice as it means happiness in marriage.

Stephanotis floribunda is an evergreen twining climber that has an open habit.

Clusters of sweet perfumed waxy, white tubular flowers appear from November to April.

Stephanotis is one creeper that will always perform much better in a part-shaded position with rich well-drained soil.

These shrubs are just a sample of interesting plants that could feature in a special garden.

So, maybe you can start a new tradition this Valentine’s Day, and create Valentine’s garden for your loved one.