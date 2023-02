In what was a first, for many many years at least, an impromptu All Clubs Sign On Day was called at Edkins Park last Sunday to coincide with the launch of Taffys. Fifteen Clubs attended the day with several signing up new members and volunteers.

Organiser Michael Lloyd was happy with the roll-up given the short notice, heat and midgees.

“We will definitely be doing it again before Easter with an eye to winter activities.”