Moving with the beans

Michael R Williams

Coffee is often at the heart of any small town, and Casey Owen, owner-operator of ‘Casey’s’ has found away to carry that heart around—with plans to visit the many events held around town.

She has purchased Two’s a Float, a coffee shop float off of former owners the Allpasses and has given the trailer-coffee shop fusion a new name of Taffy’s which brings together the initials of Two’s a Float [TAF] as a homage.

“I was given the opportunity to start the cafe purely out of timing,” Ms Owen said.

“One adventure had unfortunately come to an end, and because of that, I was lucky enough to be given the chance to start the cafe at the beginning of 2019. “One door closes and another opens, as they say.”

Having worked at McDonald’s during her high school years and having lived in a family that ran their own businesses, Ms Owens believes her entire childhood put her on track for her love for her business.

“As a lifelong ‘hospo’ worker, there are certain things that stand out to me when walking into any space,” she said.

“A former mentor of mine used to say it’s not only what you can see and taste, but it’s especially about how you feel.

“In the cafe, I want people to feel welcome like they’re stopping at a friend’s place.

“I want people to feel the same way when they see Taffy.”

Ms Owen will be working alongside her mother Jayne who helped cover the cost of the float.

“My mum is a chef by trade and has always loved cooking,” Ms Owen said. . This way, she gets to experiment with her love of cooking, and I get to share my love of coffee, and we get to do it together.

“I’ll always be grateful to Jenny [Allpass, former owner] for remembering that conversation, and for what she’s given us.”

“Our plan for Taffys this year is to see what comes our way and work out what works for us,” Ms Owen said.

“We both run other businesses (me, the cafe, and my parents have Thurecht Bros Saddlery), so making Taffy work within our already busy lives is really important.

“At this stage, we’ve begun taking bookings for several different events in the region for the year, and on weekends we don’t have an event on, we’ll park Taffy somewhere locally and have a picnic.

“We’ve had a couple of Sunday mornings down at the park already and it’s been absolutely delightful and incredibly exciting to see how many people have supported us so far.

“Hopefully we can continue to work with other people and groups in Longreach and really make Taffy a part of our community.”

If you’d like to park Taffy at your next event, email taffys@caseylongreach.com