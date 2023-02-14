Puss in Boots returns in animated tour de force

Movies with Hart: Hamish Hart

It’s safe to say Puss in Boot’s first solo adventure in 2011 was not well-received, garnering average criticism from audiences and reviewers.

But in a more than pleasant surprise, the feisty feline returns to produce the best instalment in the Shrek franchise in nearly 20 years.

The legendary outlaw Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) discovers he has burned through eight of his nine lives, making the feline question his mortality and ability to live up to his own legend.

But after hearing about the mythical Last Wish, a comet which can restore his multiple lives, Puss must set out to claim the powerful treasure, unbeknownst that other criminals such as Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and Puss’ former companion, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek), are all chasing the comet.

Despite being a simple tale of multiple factions chasing a mythic artefact, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish delves deep into the meaning of one’s mortality, whether you can be too careless or too careful when living your life, and the pressure of living up to expectations, or in this case, your legend.

Writer Paul Fisher could have softened the number of dark themes throughout but decided to emphasise the morbid elements of Puss’ impending demise by having the physical embodiment of Death (Wagner Moura) follow Puss throughout his adventure, making the cat question whether his final journey is worth the risking his last life for.

Animated films nowadays often have a problem where at least one character is portrayed as comedic relief, becoming oversaturated as a result, but remarkably, The Last Wish does not contain a single character that I disliked as they all felt integral to the plot’s progression.

Banderas and Hayek are remarkable in their respective roles, particularly Banderas who delivers an impassioned performance, encapsulating the pain and anxiety one would feel after essentially being given a death sentence.

Mulaney and Moura deliver the best vocal performances, being written and portrayed perfectly, all the while maintaining their unlikeable tendencies, with Horner being played for laughs and Death managing to achieve genuine levels of fear which is remarkable considering it’s still a PG-DreamWorks film.

With phenomenal vocal performances, an engaging and genuinely well-told story, and visuals that rival the flamboyance and excitement seen in animation’s most beautiful films, The Last Wish is the best-animated feature film in recent years, so don’t let its bombastic colour palate or light-hearted demeanour fool you: The Last Wish is the epitome of why animated movies are no longer just for children.

