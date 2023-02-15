Mindfulness at Edkins

Michael R Williams

Local group meditation organiser Peta Ann Gowing has been dabbling with yoga and meditation her whole adult life; but, after being diagnosed with PND and Post-natal depletion, she said she now has a real love for it and deems it her soul purpose to teach.

“I was determined not to go on medication and sought help for healing in other ways,” Ms Gowing said.

“Yoga soothed my nervous system and meditation gave my mind clarity.

“I’ve never looked back.

“Yoga always brings me back to myself.

“I meditate with my children morning and night, and the improvement I’ve seen in my babes’ emotional and physical wellness is remarkable.

“My eldest suffers severe allergies, meditation has helped her dramatically by calming her immune and nervous systems.”

Hearing about the news about the new roaming coffee business, Taffy’s, Ms Gowing saw this as her opportunity to collaborate—meditation at 6.30 and coffee at 7.

Ms Gowing is hoping to see her practice grow, breaking the stigma around mindfulness practices.

“Yoga and meditation have been a significant part of my health and well-being journey since becoming a mother,” Ms Gowing said.

“The nourishment they both give our bodies is incredible.

“People have a perception that to do yoga you must be flexible and bend in ridiculous ways.

“And to meditate you must have a clear mind.

“This is not true, if you can breathe, you can do yoga; if you can sit and close your eyes, you can meditate.

“Both are about noticing and connecting to our breath; both are extremely beneficial for our immune system and nervous systems.

“I honestly believe if people practised mindfulness and yoga at three times a week the world would be a happier place.”

She said the location at Edkins Park was ideal and would consider hosting the event there again.

“It’s a beautiful spot to practice on a Sunday,” Ms Gowing said.

“Ive been practising Yoga with Bob at Edgely hall each week, and feel very grateful to Bob for offering this service. ‘

“He’s very kindly offered for me to assist him in his classes, and maybe take a class here and there.

“What the future holds, I’m not sure—but it feels good.”

She said the support she had from the community was overwhelming.

“I wasn’t sure how it would go being so early on a Sunday, and after the Birdcage Meet and Greet,” she said.

“I would have been happy with one person showing up.

“The feedback was so positive and I had a lot of beautiful people asking for more movement.”