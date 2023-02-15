Streaming a tribute to a legend

Michael R Williams

Longreach locals gathered at the RSL to have a last ‘cold one’ in the name of the former member for Gregory Vaughan Johnson.

With the support of local businesses such as Desert Channels Queensland, Office of Lachlan Millar, and AK Transport, and Foodworks Longreach the event was hosted.

Owner Operator Chantelle Smith said Mr Johnson was a regular customer at the pub.

“He loved his RSL and sat at the bar her often,” she said.

“He formed close relationships with the staff—we adored him.

“We just wanted to live stream it for all our friendly customers—when we heard there was nothing else happening around town, we collaborated with Nicki Heslin, Vaughan’s former employee and works at Lachlan Millar’s office [current Member for Gregory].

The event was described as a ‘true bush’ service with issues with connection delays, but there was not one complaint as tears were shed and beers were raised.

“I think Vaughan would have appreciated people attending,” Ms Smith said.

“I think there was not a dry eye in the building; it just shows how much he meant to us all.

“He helped a lot of us personally in ways that need to be recognised.”