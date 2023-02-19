Bank fight back

By Karen Simmons

With 35 bank branches due to close around the nation between February and June 2023, including Longreach NAB, last week’s Senate inquiry may very well be the pause button regions need.

The Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee has called on banks to halt their closures of regional branches while they undertake a senate inquiry into regional bank closures.

The Senate last week established an inquiry into the impacts of closures of regional banks across the country, with the inquiry due to report back to the Senate on 1 December 2023.

“Regional bank closures are hurting communities, and we’re seeing people struggle to operate their businesses,” Senator Canavan, Chair of the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee said.

“They have been told to “try online banking”, which just leaves them in the lurch.

“It’s simply impossible for a storeowner to deposit their daily takings, and get the change they need from online banking.

“When a bank leaves town with no way to access banking services, they leave that community behind.

“I call on all the banks to stop closing branches until they can hear how their planned closures would affect local communities and towns.”

The National Australia Bank advised its customers that Longreach NAB, located at 119 Eagle Street, Longreach will close its doors permanently on Thursday 20 April 2023.

They have advised customers who prefer banking face-to-face, that they will be able to continue banking at Longreach Post Office, which offers Bank@Post and is located at 100 Eagle Street.

Westpac has notified the Finance Sector Union (FSU) it will shut down another 20 branches across four states with the loss of 91 jobs.

FSU National Secretary Julia Angrisano said the recent Westpac results announcement told the story: Profit for 2022 of $5.65 billion, up 4%. Costs down 19%. And 2667 jobs cut in 2022.

Ms Angrisano said the Senate Inquiry into bank branch closures will examine the impact of the closures in regional Australia but the move by all the large banks to downsize branch networks is hitting Australians in the cities as well.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has considered the request from the Senate committee and announced it will not close any regional branches while the inquiry is underway in 2023.

“We welcome the CBA’s announcement to pause regional bank closures and we now expect the other banks to do the same,” Ms Angrisano said.

The FSU reports Major banks had previously announced 35 bank branches are due to close between February 2023 and June 2023, including Longreach NAB.

The Committee wrote to all banking providers and asked them to halt closures of regional banking to show that they’re approaching this inquiry in good faith.

The call to cease bank closures has the support of Liberal, Nationals, Labor and Greens Senators.

The inquiry was established following a motion moved in the Senate by Senator Gerard Rennick.

“For rural areas where there are high levels of unemployment, time constraints on small business and an elderly population with a reduced capacity to travel, the financial and time costs of banking borne by the consumer are significant,” Senator Rennick said.

“In particular, I am concerned about the impact closing regional branches will have on local business and their inability to deposit cash.

“Banks have a social licence to provide banking services to all Australians regardless of their location. They should honour it.”

The inquiry will be looking into the branch closure process, including the reasons given for closures; the economic and welfare impacts of bank closures on customers and regional communities; and the effect of bank closures or the removal of face-to-face cash services on access to cash.

Submissions to the inquiry are open until 31 March 2023. Further information, including how to make a submission, can be found on the Rural and Regional Affairs Committee website here: www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Rural_and_Regional_Affairs_and_Transport/BankClosures