Austin found guilty

Barcaldine thoroughbred trainer Todd Austin has been found guilty of three of the four charges issued by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) stewards in the Birdsville jigger inquiry.

The charges include being guilty of commissioning an act of cruelty to a horse and two charges of providing false or misleading evidence to stewards at the inquiry.

The inquiry has also found Mr Austin’s wife Toni Austin guilty of providing false or misleading evidence to stewards at the inquiry, while jockey Ric McMahon had already pleaded guilty to possessing a jigger and providing false or misleading evidence earlier in the inquiry.

The inquiry had been set after a photograph was taken of Ric McMahon doing track work with registered thoroughbred Hemmerle during the Birdsville Cup in August last year.

The QRIC have been investigating the inquiry since the incident and the three participants have been suspended during that time; they have been given one week to provide penalty submissions before the Stewards determine their fate.