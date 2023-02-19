Flying for Winton

Michael R Williams

Winton icon Peter Evert passed away on 6 February 2023.

“Dad was the pharmacist in town. In those days, pharmacists had to do an apprenticeship, so he was an apprentice for the local pharmacist and then he had to go to Brisbane to do his check, six weeks a year,” said son Joe Evert.

“He met mum [Joan Evert] on one of those trips. After he finished his study, they married and moved to Winton.”

Peter Evert would become Winton’s pharmacist for many years and would become extremely interested in flying, going up often with his accountant John Hackett and loving it so much he would buy his own plane.

Soaking in the outback vistas from above, Mr Evert would soon wish to share his passions with the world, inspiring what many would know as his legacy — his work in building Winton’s tourism industry (with many others).

“He took us up for a joy flight and scared the hell out of us,” Joe said.

“It was very expensive to fly, and the only way he could afford it was through starting an air charter business.

“Winton was in a large drought at the time, the 50s and 60s was a pretty tough time for a lot of the back country.

“Dad and his brothers were always trying to think of a way to boost the Winton economy.

“In ’72 they came up with the Outback Festival.”

Mr Evert would become the President of the Outback Festival committee and would work tirelessly with his committee on building an event that would draw tourists to the town.

He was also a council member along with his many businesses, and yet still found time to raise his children.

“When he came home he always had time to play with us and kick the footy or drive the car around,” Joe said.

“At the end of the year, we’d always go on a family holiday. I think that was one of the few times he would truly switch off.”

Mr Evert always believed in the product of not just Winton, but all of outback tourism.

“He’d fly to Barccy or Blackall—the whole zone, he believed people need to come out to see this country in its good time and its bad times,” said Joe.

“But everyone had something to offer. It was his vision.”

In the decades to follow, outback tourism has been a boon to towns like Winton, which have seen significant improvements to local infrastructure.

“Right now, if you go into Longreach or Winton, there’s a lot of pride in the towns,” Joe said. “It looks nice, it looks welcoming.

“There used to be a grass plot down the main street of Winton and I remember playing football there. Someone pulled up asking how far was Winton and we didn’t know how to answer them.

“There’s a lot more signage now, there’s a real progressive nature to the town.”

Mr Evert was a progressive man who saw the potential in Winton.

“Flying, he got to see a lot of what others don’t get to see,” Joe said.

“He would network throughout the country, and take that Winton pamphlet or Outback Festival poster and he’d stick it up all over in random towns — anything to promote Winton.

“He’d go to local pubs and become best mates with the bartender.

“Everyone would say they want to go to Winton after speaking to dad. It’s just the way he was.”

At home, Peter Evert was known as a family and Christian man, passing on his values of honesty and integrity to his children.

“I never heard dad swear once,” Joe said.

“He held religion and faith in high regard and played the violin during mass with mum who played the organ.

“He taught us, if you find five dollars on the ground, to hand it in to the police because someone may be looking for it.

“He was super proud of his kids, his achievements and of Winton.”