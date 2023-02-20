Social tennis returns

Michael R Williams
Social tennis has returned to Longreach on Tuesday nights and turn-outs have been strong for an early-year start.
President Chis Smith said after a committee meeting held the week prior, the sport had returned with nine players.
“We ran three courts tonight, with multiple styles of tennis,” he said.
“We had a lot of visitors coming through, so it should build every Tuesday onwards.
“We are hoping to have a few unique events throughout the year to keep things interesting and get people involved.
“So just come down, enjoy, have fun, and meet lot of unique people within the township.”