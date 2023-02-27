Eleventh hour bid for college

By Karen Simmons and Michael R Williams

At the eleventh hour, a chance to secure the former Longreach Pastoral College campus presented itself last week and the community has responded with rapid momentum.

Last Thursday, February 16, AAM Investment Group Managing Director Garry Edwards and members of AAM’s management team held a community consultation session at the Longreach Council Chambers with key stakeholders and interested local community members on proposed plans for the college site.

The former Pastoral College was listed for sale on the market through an open tender process in early December 2022, and now a consortium of private operators and major companies involved in the Queensland agricultural sector will put in a tender to gain private control of the land and associated infrastructure assets.

Around 100 people gathered at Council Chambers for the highly anticipated meeting, with hope, and a little cautious optimism, that the former education facility, which was closed by the state government in 2019, could once again become an integral part of life at Longreach.

Mr Edwards said as of last week there were nine participating companies involved in the tender bid but he was expecting that number to increase.

“These companies are already here in Western Queensland and already have operation investments here,” Mr Edwards said.

“We are all part of the community and all have common interests and common requirements.

“Longreach Pastoral College is the last ag college standing that has existing assets.

“We are dealing with some phenomenal facilities in existence and land mass attached – we don’t have to start from ground zero.

“Frankly, it would be a crying shame to see what is here lost, and then funded and replaced.”

The historic campus was established in 1967 and has a land size of 17,211Ha in 29 Lots.

Mr Edwards said the group believes there is a benefit in keeping the lots altogether for step one in the tender.

“At least initially,” he said.

“Step two is to put a value on their current state, noting there are significant repairs to the facility; so we need to acquire access to the facility in some way.

“The third step is (the government) has said the decision on who they award this to is not solely based on price, but it will have significant weight on community engagement and ultimately community benefit.”

“We’re agreeing to share this situation and not just the companies participating financially, but also with other companies and businesses, particularly tourism operators or health service providers.”

Mr Edwards said AAM’s plan is to work with community businesses and programs on how to holistically utilise the asset and encouraged those interested to come and tell them what they’re specifically looking for and how they can incorporate their needs into the collective bid.

One interested party who is hoping for possible other uses of the facility are Outback Independent Living.

“Outback Independent Living is a good example, where from what we know at the moment there would seem to be obvious things where we can assist them,” Mr Edwards added.

“We are not at that point where we can say absolutely yes or no, but we are in this for the long term and the consortium believes that there is a lot of community benefit to be gained.”

AAM is openly seeking all applications and submissions from businesses and different organisations within the community.

Queensland’s Department of Agriculture and Fisheries had extended the tender submission period by two weeks due to considerable interest in the site.

A formal tender for the facility is to be submitted to the Queensland Government by Friday, February 23 and the Managing Director said it might be the eleventh hour but that this was the bid that probably everybody hoped for.

“Due to the timing restraints of how the process has been run over Christmas with holiday leave and breaks, we haven’t had an opportunity to get out here and have these discussions prior to now,” Mr Edwards said.

“We might be at the eleventh hour and fifty-ninth minute, but I hope people aren’t complacent.

“People cant sit back and wait for us to do all the heavy lifting on this.

“They have to demonstrate their support by signing and writing letters.

“We need the community engaged and we need people to demonstrate that if they truly want the facility up and open, this is best articulated, not by us, but by the community themselves.”

The list of confirmed private operators and major companies includes:

AAM Investment Group

Australian Country Choice (ACC)

Consolidated Pastoral Company (CPC)

NAPCO

McDonald Holdings (MDH)

Curr family

Georgina Pastoral – Hughes family

Cleveland Ag -Harris family

Mort & Co