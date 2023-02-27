Med student spreads her wings

By Karen Simmons

Paramedic student, Brittney Hannay recently returned from a Professional Development Tour of the United States with Australia EMS.

The young student is a volunteer driver for the Queensland Ambulance Service in her hometown of Aramac while studying her medical degree at Townsville.

Brittney said she had friends from University who went on the tour last year and they said the organisation was great to go with.

“I applied for it and after I’d been accepted booked flights and put down my deposit for accommodation to stay in Las Vegas for a week and San Diego for two weeks,” Brittney shared.

“They (EMS) organised our shift work and we got the opportunity to go on ride-a-longs, and alongside that, we did a two-day tactical skills course.

“A lot of us requested night shifts.

“I didn’t know anyone there.”

Brittney said there is a difference in how paramedic services are run in Australia compared to America.

“Here in Australia it’s all government-run, but over there it is all privately owned,” she said.

“They all have different ways of working; they use a load-and-go system, working off statistics and more like numbers.

“Their equipment and documentation are kind of the same, just culturally it’s a bit different.”

A leader in Paramedicine, Australia EMS travels on a Professional Development Tour to the USA every year, travelling to three major cities across three states.

They visit Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas over a 2-3 week period.

Students ride along with USA Fire Fighter Paramedics and get one on one time with San Diego Fire Department EMS leaders and Medical Directors to learn about their cutting-edge, world-leading EMS programs and new initiatives.

Students also spend time in a live 911 Call Centre, rescue helicopters Air Operations and frontline operations with a number of ambulance services and fire departments.

“I absolutely loved San Diego, it was so relaxing and it was very chilled,” Brittney said.

“If you wanted the day off you could arrange it to do some touristy stuff, so we went and checked out the Grand Canyon and Hoovers Dam.”

The small-town girl said she wanted the experience for the employment opportunities and to spread her wings a bit.

“For me, it is about how far my career could take me.

“When I finished grade 12 I didn’t know what I wanted to do.

“I was going to apply for a medic in the army, but someone suggested doing it through a university.

“Everyone said it was a really rewarding job and every day is a different day.

“And I was kind of like that – more hands-on.

“Growing up in a small town you naturally learn to get to become a people person I think.”

Brittney will be completing her third year of placement in Mackay this year.