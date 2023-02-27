Future of Ag College

By Karen Simmons and Michael R Williams

Could AAM’s vision to modernise and create an intergenerational learning centre at Longreach Pastoral College site be the answer to meet a skills gap in Western Queensland’s agricultural sector?

Last Thursday AAM Investment Group held a community consultation session in Longreach with interested community members on their proposed plans for the former education facility.

AAM Managing Director Garry Edwards said part of their collective vision, along with the eight other companies involved in the private consortium believes that the College can be rejuvenated to become a trustworthy, viable and intergenerational learning centre.

“We have to take responsibility for training our people for the future,” Mr Edwards said.

“This is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate how organisations with very different business models can collaborate together and do something to deliver a positive educational outcome.”

Mr Edwards said people may wrongly see them as competitors, but the group is seeking mutual success and hopes the future of the college might include research and development and longer formal training courses.

The first nine confirmed responses to the tender bid all operate livestock production businesses, in the beef, lamb and goat sectors, from Western Queensland and Northern Australia.

“That probably highlights the need that exists and why people are focused on this location,” Mr Edwards said.

“More than 50% of beef cattle production in Australia is in Northern Australia.

“It is by far our largest agricultural export and here in Northern Australia we have no training institutes.”

“The commonality also applies to cropping and farming and sheep farming, and right through to meat processing plants – so there is a big need.

“This is a syndicate approach to commit to staged developments of refurbishing the college.”

Mr Edwards revealed the first stage is expected to cost around $5 Million to get the core functionality of the facility up and running.

“Also, what we see as the operational costs to get the college up and running, we are looking at how that is funded by that group, to set the old college up in a more sustainable way.

“I don’t believe there’s a syndicate member who has looked at this investment return from a purely monetary sense.

“The impact to this community of having the college operating is profound.”

The Managing Director said there are many other factors involved, including how the group get better access to employees, how they train those employees and how they get a better outcome at managing costs.

“This is not the normal process of us just going and buying a farm or a feedlot where we are looking at immediate short-term returns.”

AAM Investment Group already has a number of sheep and cattle properties in the region, as well as a long-term lease of the Longreach Saleyards.

Mr Edwards said the private company worked in conjunction with government-funded programs and was able to redevelop the sale yards site after it had been closed for a number of years.

“We’ve undertaken a massive redevelopment out there and last year commenced operating sales again,” he said.

Tony Rayner, Longreach Regional Council Mayor (LRC) and Chair of the Remote Area Planning and Development Board (RAPAD) said both council and RAPAD are very supportive of any application for the college site, providing it benefits the community.

“Council and RAPAD are very supportive of any application and expression of interest to take over Longreach Pastoral College, providing it creates both social and economic community advantages,” Mr Rayner said.

“We have requested this from the state government.

“The community heard from AAM on Thursday night and Gary Edwards about their proposal for the expression of interest in committing to the investment to repurpose and upgrade the college and provide access to Ag training and other training for tourism, hospitality and retail.

“This is exciting news for Longreach to get skilled and trained staff provided locally.”

Mr Rayner said the investment group has indicated if they were successful with their tender bid, they would continue existing leases and also consider utilising the space for aged care, health care or independent living.

“Historically students from LPC have worked all around Australia and internationally so it had an excellent reputation,” Mr Rayner said.

“So it’s not unreasonable to expect this could lead to the same productive outcomes.”

Mr Rayner added that Longreach council need to make sure the town will have good water security.

“The college farm will be reactivated; that’s why we are putting forward a request for the raising of the lower weirs at the Thomson River.”