Preferred tenderer named in the sale of Ilfracombe Post Office

The Ilfracombe Post Office will soon be handed over to a family investor from Mareeba, following a decision made at the Longreach Regional Council meeting.

The tender process began last year when Council decided to put the building on the market.

Council said it had received a number of responses as part of the process.

“Each confidential tender submission was assessed by an evaluation panel against criteria set by Council, and the panel found the submission of had the highest scoring tender,” a spokesperson said.

“The small business couple from Mareeba have connections to Ilfracombe and have recently bought the property in the community.

“Tenders were scored based on three criteria, being experience, price, plus economic and community impact, which was weighted most heavily making up forty per cent of the final score.”

Council said they are now working on finalising the formal contract with the tenderer.

Once that is done the new owners will then have to process an Australia Post License which my take up to three months.

Mayor Tony Rayner said the tenderer scored highest based on its potential benefit to the Ilfracombe economy and community.

“We received a number of very good responses, which is encouraging. Each of those confidential responses outlined some interesting plans for the business, building and land, and this tenderer scored highest in the economic and community impact criteria,” he said

“That’s what has made them the highest-scoring tender overall.

“We’ll get the paperwork done now and look forward to an outcome that is in everyone’s interests, including those of the community.”

Cr Rayner said Council had never considered closing the Post Office.

“At no point have we ever considered closing the Post Office, or reducing services to Ilfracombe in any way,” he said.

“We simply think that, based on the interest we’ve received over a number of years, a private operator could grow and develop the business, to the benefit of the community, in a way that we’re unable to.

“We’ve been clear from day one that this process is about getting proposals that deliver a better outcome for the community.

“That’s what we have now, and we look forward to discussing that in more detail with the tenderer.

“We’ll have more to announce once we’ve signed an agreement with the purchaser.”