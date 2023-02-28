Outback Queensland Masters swings into gold at the Grey Nomad Awards

Legendary western Queensland event the Outback Queensland Masters was announced to be a Gold winner of the 2022 Best Grey Nomad Festival or Event award.

The Outback Queensland Masters is a unique golfing event, a series that is played at multiple outback venues through June and July.

In commenting on the success of the Outback Queensland Masters, the judges said, “There are so many things to love about this annual event series, including that you recognise the natural environment as one of the major strengths of your event experience, and the six towns visited by golfers and spectators changes each year to share the love around.

“And that brings us to another extremely impressive aspect of the Outback Queensland Masters.

“That is the degree to which the event series has been designed to specifically assist remote communities in need of some TLC.

“Grey Nomads are looking for authentic experiences that educate them, provide connection, and are good value for money. The Outback Queensland Masters delivers that in spades.”

Golf Australia, Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Luke Bates said “We welcome all to join in the competition; and to show no matter your age or background, you can give golf a go. Everyone is welcome to join in on this incredible experience. We are incredibly grateful to the local communities with work in Outback Queensland to make it happen.”

“The success of the unique event was validated last night with Gold at the Grey Nomad awards, adding to the recognition of the event awarded Gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards in Festivals and Events, progressing to the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in March 2023 to be judged against finalists from each State and Territory.”

The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters will take place from 17 June – 23 July 2023.