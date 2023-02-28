New Winton postmark

Jeff Close; Winton Correspondent

After ten years and thousands of uses, Winton Post Office Licensee Melissa Elliott has had to get a new postmark made up to cancel stamps at the busy facility. “ “I started here on the 1st July 2007, taking over from Tony and Gloria Barr,” said Ms Elliott.

“The postmark had been made specially, I believe, for the Waltzing Matilda Centenary in 1995.

“Every ten years or so we have to replace it to get the right date showing, and to keep the picture crisp.”

As well as running the post office, Melissa has two other mail services – Franklin Belfast and the Belmont run.

“The mix of mails has changed considerably over the more than 100 years of mail services,” she said.

“In the early days, Cobb and Co coaches would load wicker baskets of parcels and mail on top of the vehicle.

“Today the major growth has been in parcels.”

Visitors to Winton from around the world often send home a postcard—just to get the famous postmark.

Some years ago booklets were sent to Winton in California.

And there is a Winton in Victoria with a very famous car racing track.