Michael Lloyd

After a short delay to the start of the season, junior tennis coaching is back in Longreach.

Coaching will be 3:15-4:15pm on Tuesdays at the Longreach State School hall for all ages starting on 28 February.

There will also be additional times and a mini-tournament at the Club Courts, with times and dates to be announced.

Please email Michael on longreachtenniscoaching@gmail.com if you are interested or call him on 0409624119 if you have any questions.

There will also be coaching in the first week of the Easter school holidays so keep an eye out for that.

For kids in Barcaldine, please contact the Barcaldine Tennis Club if you are interested, Tambo kids contact the Tambo Sports Club, Blackall and Winton

kids, please contact your local Council to register your interest.