Michael Lloyd

Longreach and Barcaldine cricketers combined recently to compete in the annual Under Central Queensland Championships in Emerald.

While they came away without a win, Coach Steve Hunt was very impressed by their overall improvement.

“They beat their previous highest team score by twenty runs and the bowling showed a big improvement as well,” Hunt stated.

Junior cricket continues in Longreach and Barcaldine for the next five weeks culminating the Queensland Under 12 School Championships in the last week of

March.

Coaching will be starting in Blackall and Tambo over the next four Friday afternoons with Queensland Cricket Development Officer Michael Lloyd travelling to the region.

Please get in touch with your school or local coach for more details.